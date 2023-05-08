Prime Minister Shehbaz and Asif Zardari criticize Imran Khan for making accusations against the army





Asif Ali Zardari, co-chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Imran Khan, president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, and Shehbaz Sharif, prime minister. AFP/FilesPM says PTI chief cannot be allowed to slander officers without proof. Zardari says the head of the PTI has gone beyond all limits to defame the institutions.

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Acting Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi have slammed Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khans’ serious allegations against the ‘army.

Rebuking the PTI leader, the prime minister said Imran Niazi’s act of regularly slandering and threatening the Pakistani military and intelligence agency for petty political gain is highly condemnable.

“His leveling of allegations without any evidence against General Faisal Naseer and the officers of our intelligence agency cannot be allowed and will not be tolerated.

On the other hand, former President Asif Ali Zardari said that the head of the PTI has crossed all limits to defame the institutions, which will no longer be tolerated.

The attempt to discredit the institutions has revealed the true face of the man and now enough is enough, after listening to the speech of the foreign agents, no patriot can even think of following him, Zardari said in a statement without naming the head of the PTI.

Zardari said the allegations against the brave and distinguished officers of the Pakistani army were an attack on the institution with which the whole of Pakistan stands.

A person deceives his innocent workers with lies and deceit, I see that person’s downfall, he said. The former president said this is the country where we must all be buried, we will not allow a single person to mess with our values ​​and our country.

One person is determined to destroy our ancestors, our children and our country, which we will not allow, Zardari said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Caretaker CM has asserted that the caretaker government will not allow anyone to humiliate or threaten the institutions and intelligence agencies in the province.

Taking to Twitter, the Punjab CM said: We will not allow anyone to humiliate or threaten our institutions and intelligence agencies in Punjab. It is our primary responsibility as responsible citizens of Pakistan to condemn those elements which actually benefit the enemies of Pakistan.

CM Naqvi assured that the provincial government will enforce the law and that the culprits will be held accountable.

Asad Umar responds to PM

Reacting to the prime minister’s tweet, PTI chief Asad Umar asked the prime minister why he was calm when his brother Nawaz Sharif attacked the army chief and director general of Inter Services Intelligence.

“Did you say a single word when your brother and niece attacked the then army chief and DGI by name in jalsas and accused them of destroying Pakistan? Don’t try to hide behind the army to attack Imran Khan because you cannot compete with him politically,” Umar said.

