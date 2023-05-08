ASEAN leaders to tackle regional crises in tropical resort

By EDNA TARIGAN and ANDI JATMIKO

Associated Press

LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia (AP) A scenic tourist destination will welcome crisis-weary Southeast Asian leaders with sunny tropical islands, turquoise waters teeming with corals and manta rays, seafood feasts and a hillside savanna teeming with Komodo dragons.

The sunny setting contrasts sharply with the seriousness of their program.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has chosen the remote, rustic port town of Labuan Bajo as a relaxed place to discuss an agenda rife with contentious issues. These include the continued bloody civil unrest in Myanmar and escalating territorial disputes in the South China Sea between the other leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The 10-nation regional bloc and its member states will meet for three days from Tuesday, with the growing rivalry between the United States and China in background.

US President Joe Biden has been strengthen an arc of alliances in the Indo-Pacific region to better counter China on Taiwan and the long-standing territorial disputes in the strategic South China Sea which involve four ASEAN members: Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam. Indonesia, which is chairing ASEAN this year, has also confronted with Chinese fishing fleets and coastguards who strayed into what Jakarta says is its internationally recognized Exclusive Economic Zone in the gas-rich Natuna Sea.

Widodo, who is in his final year on the world stage as he reaches the end of his two-term limit, said ASEAN aims to work with any country to resolve issues through dialogue.

This includes Myanmar where, two years after the military takeover which ousted the administration of Aung San Suu Kyis and sparked a bloody civil war, ASEAN has failed to rein in the violence in its member state. A five-point peace plan by ASEAN leaders and Myanmar’s chief general, which calls for an immediate end to the killings and other violence and the start of a national dialogue, has been ignored by the Myanmar’s ruling army.

ASEAN has stopped inviting Myanmar’s military leaders to its biannual summits and would only allow non-political representatives to attend. Myanmar protested against this decision.

In an additional concern about Myanmar, Indonesian officials said on Sunday that 20 of their nationals, who were trafficked to Myanmar and coerced into committing cyber scams, had been released from Myawaddy township in Myanmar and brought to the Thai border over the weekend. During the summit, ASEAN leaders planned to express concern over such human trafficking schemes in a joint statement, a draft copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said her country, as ASEAN chair, has approached the Myanmar crisis in a non-adversarial way.

Colleagues are sure to know that early in its leadership, Indonesia decided to adopt a megaphone-less diplomatic approach, Marsudi said. The goal is to provide a space for the parties to build trust and for the parties to be more open in communication.

Widodos’ choice of a seaside location with stunning sunrises and sunsets and the chirping of birds chirping all day complements this approach.

The Indonesian leader also hoped the high-level ASEAN summit would put Labuan Bajo and the outer islands, dotted with white sand beaches and even a rare pink sand beach, in the spotlight of global tourism.

It’s a very good time for us to host the ASEAN summit and introduce Labuan Bajo to the world, said Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who flew in on Sunday with his wife for a red carpet welcome. flanked by military honor guards and villagers dancing with flowers. – Filled headgear.

But there are some problems.

The remote fishing town with just three traffic lights and around 6,000 residents is desperately short of hotels for the swarm of ASEAN diplomats, delegates and journalists. Many had to arrange to share rooms.

Unlike the more popular resort island of Bali or the bustling concrete jungle of the capital Jakarta, which has hosted international conclaves in high-end hotels and convention centers, Labuan Bajo is a much smaller city than a visitor can cross from end to end with a quick two-hour walk. There are no public buses, and villagers mostly get around on foot, scooters, or private cars.

A small team of local technicians wearing hard hats were flown in to lay cables and extend internet connections to the sites on short notice.

On Sunday, the small Labuan Bajos airport was packed with visitors. Teams of diplomats and journalists arrived to greet banners announcing the summit’s upbeat motto, ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth.

Outside the airport named after the Komodo dragons, traffic quickly piled up in the brutal midday sun.

When the sun rose on Monday morning, workers were still cementing road sides around the sites a day before the summit was due to open.

Andre Kurniawan, who works at a dive center in Labuan Bajo, said the infrastructure development would be a boon for Labuan Bajo villagers. We were isolated from certain areas before and now they are open and areas are improving. I hope Labuan Bajo can be a better tourist town in the future, he said.

Azril Azahari, president of an association of Indonesian academic experts on tourism, told the AP that Labuan Bajo was not ready and was apparently chosen to host the summit on short notice. Hotel facilities and accommodation have become a problem. There is a ship used for accommodation and it is not an accommodation ship, he said.

Welcoming visitors to her cafe ahead of the summit, Suti Ana said that while it was not the best time to host Labuan Bajo, ASEAN would boost local businesses. But we can’t wait, so now is the time, she said.

Choosing the small port city was not a bad idea, Azril said, if accompanied by proper planning and government investment in infrastructure.

Located on the western tip of the island of Flores, in southern Indonesia, Labuan Bajo, in addition to its beaches and its diving and snorkeling spots, is best known as the gateway to Komodo National Park a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the only place in the world where Komodo dragons, the world’s largest lizards, are found in the wild.

Conservationists and tourism analysts worry that a broader public interest will place more emphasis on the already endangered Komodo dragons. Only about 3,300 were known to exist in 2022.

If more people come, sooner or later Komodo dragons can’t breed in peace, that can be a problem, Azahari said, citing long-standing fears Komodos could face extinction without protection. complete.

Despite the obstacles, Indonesian officials said they would do everything to successfully and safely host the ASEAN summit in Labuan Bajo.

If there is any unrest along the way, it will be a big stain on the dignity of the nation, Edistasius Endi, the regent of Labuan Najos West Manggarai district, said in a statement.

Associated Press reporters Jim Gomez and Achmad Ibrahim contributed to this report.

