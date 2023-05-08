Farmers freed from exorbitant fertilizer prices: PM Modi in Karnataka





Shivamogga: Prime Minister and top BJP leader Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections in Shivamogga district on Sunday, May 7, 2023. (Photo PTI)

Bengaluru: The war between Russia and Ukraine has caused fertilizer costs to hit a record high around the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday and claimed that the country’s farmers have been freed from the burden of bearing the cost of hike in fertilizer prices which would come in around Rs 2 lakh crore in the country. During an election campaign in Shivamogga in Karnataka, Modi said the burden that would have fallen on farmers, but now the Union government has taken on the burden of rising fertilizer costs. “I didn’t want to impose on farmers the rising fertilizer prices which are rising in the market,” Modi said and said the country emerged among the top 10 agricultural producing countries in the world as the country’s agricultural exports were limited. under the Congress party. Under the BJP, he said, imports declined while exports increased. On areca nut producers, Modi said that with the decline in areca nut imports into the country, it has benefited areca nut producers in Karnataka and now the minimum support price for the nut areca nut has been raised from Rs 100 per kg earlier to Rs 350 per kg now to help areca nut producers. Modi said that under his regime facilities have been made available to farmers for seeds at market facilities and farmers now have access to over 2,000 new varieties of seeds and said, “This is a record ” created during the last 9 years of his reign over the country. The PM has blamed the Congress party’s agricultural loan relief scheme for only benefiting its own people and filling its treasury when under it farmers have benefited around Rs 18,000 crore by transferring money directly to farmers’ accounts under the direction of the Prime Minister. Kisan Samman Yojana.

