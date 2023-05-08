Emergency plan ready to rid the country of crises: Imran





Imran Khan pictured December 9, 2022. Twitter

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Chastising the PDM government for failing to implement the SC verdict, PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday announced public rallies from May 10-14 to pull the country out of political and economic crisis.

In a video message, the former prime minister said a contingency plan had been prepared to save the country from the current political turmoil.

Apart from the elections, there is no other solution to get the country out of the crisis. If elections are held, political stability will be ensured and the country will emerge from economic crisis, Imran Khan said. He said the elections should be held within 90 days. The President of the Supreme Court of the country supports the Constitution, while the PDM openly attacks the Supreme Court.

Imran stressed that only fair elections and a strong government could rid the country of economic and political instability. Imran repeated his allegations against former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, saying he imposed corrupt individuals who had no interest in the country on Pakistan.

He said these imported leaders did nothing for the country and its people and only removed their names from the Exit Control List (ECL) because their wealth and assets were in foreign countries.

Imran thanked people for showing solidarity with Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and for upholding the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law.

He criticized Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for spending hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars on visits to the UK and India, respectively, causing humiliation for the nation.

Imran said that by calling for elections in October, the government was seeking more time to plead the case and arrest more PTI members.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan met with the Chief Cabinet Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan and cabinet members to discuss the current political situation.

Addressing PTI ticket holders, Imran Khan said there would be no compromise on the rule of law and said the nation would not spare the rulers if they violated the constitution.

Imran urged all PTI ticket holders to become active in their respective constituencies and mobilize workers, voters. INP adds: Canadian opposition party leader Patrick Brown called Imran Khan at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on Sunday.

The meeting discussed the overall political and economic situation of Pakistan.

Patrick told Khan he had a massive following in Brampton and Canada. After the meeting, he also tweeted about his meeting with Imran Khan.

APP adds: Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that the solution to the problems facing Pakistan lies in the arrest and punishment of Imran Khan for plotting against the country and for his corruption.

In her reaction to Imran Khan’s statement, she said it appeared the foreign agent had seen the video of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with British King Charles lll.

The minister felt that Imran Khan’s dirty mentality was creating intolerance and violence in the society. The country needs food, jobs and business, not fraud, mischief, disorder and distraction promoted by Imran.

The minister held Imran responsible for extremist attitudes in the country, due to which people were being killed by mobs. She said Imran played dirty politics on India and Kashmir and even used Islam for his ulterior motives. Marriyum recalled that it was Imran Khan who prayed for Modi’s victory in the 2019 Indian elections.

Calling him a foreign agent, she said Imran had called for unrest and creating chaos when the Chinese foreign minister was visiting Pakistan.

The minister said Imran called for riots and anarchy after watching Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s video with King Charles III. She said that when the work on the CPEC accelerated, the president of the PTI suffered from a fit of madness.

After Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto’s successful visit to India for the SCO meeting and his response to the Indian Foreign Minister, Imran Khan completely lost his temper, she claimed.

She said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had held meetings with world leaders, including Britain’s king. Taking a jibe, she said Imran couldn’t see what Shehbaz Sharif was doing because he was carrying a black bucket on his head.

She said mobs in Pakistan had turned violent because Imran had spread intolerance in the country. Since 2013, Imran had been protesting and will continue to cry and cry on the streets in the future as well.

The election will certainly take place in time but Imran could not be selected as neither Faiz nor Khosa, Saqib Nisar or Bajwa were available to facilitate it. She advised Imran to go to court and deal with cases instead of making a fuss in the streets.

