





© Reuters. Xi Jinping envoy calls for stability in US-China relations to ‘prevent any accidents’

gasoline – Xi Jinpingthe Minister of Foreign Affairs Gang Qin on Monday called for stabilizing US-China relations after a series of “wrong words and deeds” caused a serious deterioration in relations. What happened: Qin, who met the American ambassador Nicolas Burne at a meeting in Beijing, said the United States should correct its handling of the Taiwan issue and stop digging into the “one China” principle. “A series of wrong words and deeds by the United States since then have undermined the hard-earned positive momentum of China-U.S. relations,” Qin told Burns, according to state media Xinhua. “The dialogue and cooperation agenda agreed by the two sides has been disrupted and relations between the two countries have once again encountered bitter cold.” “The top priority is to stabilize China-US relations, avoid a downward spiral and prevent any accidents between China and the United States,” Qin said. Why is this important: The two countries experienced a significant downturn in relations last year after the former Speaker of the United States House Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei, a democratic country over which China claims sovereignty. Xi Jinping’s administration was shocked by the US action and, in response, cut official communication channels with Washington, including those between their armies. However, the tension eased in November last year when leaders Joe Biden and Xi met at a G20 summit in Indonesia and promised to hold more frequent talks. However, Taiwan remains the most difficult issue in China-US relations. Last month, China held war games around Taiwan after the Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-Wen met with the outgoing Speaker of the United States House Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles. Read next: Taiwan’s former president urges peace talks with Xi Jinping – but Tsai’s government thinks his views are outdated © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved. Read the original article on Benzinga

