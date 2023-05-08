People’s response says “Ee baariya nirdaara bahumathada BJP sarkara”, PM Modi tells Mysuru





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the response to his rallies in Karnataka indicates “Ee baariya nirdaara bahumathada BJP sarkara(People decided to give the BJP a clear majority). He said: “This election will write a new history for Karnataka as people have trusted in the dual engine government to work with double strength and speed to make Karnataka number 1 in all sectors with all the conveniences of basic and modern, infrastructure development, for ease of living, ease of doing business, education, skills development and other things.This will make India the third largest economy in the world. world. Prime Minister Modi was addressing his last campaign rally in the state at Yelachagere Bore of Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district on Sunday evening. He addressed more than one million people from the 17 Legislative Assembly constituencies of the former Mysuru region, including 11 from Mysuru district, four from Chamarajnagar district and two from Kodagu district. Read also | Check out the latest Karnataka Election Updates He started his speech by saying “Dakshina Kashi Nanjangudina janathege nanna nanamagalu” and offered his reverence to Bharath maatha, Bhajarang bali, Chamundeshwari, Nanjundeshwara, Male Mahadeshwara, Adi Chunchanagiri Mahasamsthana, Suttur mutt, Devanur Mutt, Guru Malleshwara Dasoha Mutt and even River Kapila. Read also | Congress is talking about ‘separating’ Karnataka from India, PM claims at his latest campaign rally Prime Minister Modi said: “Over the past nine years, India’s economy has improved from a lagging economy and FDI has tripled. Its exports have set a new record and today India is number 2 in mobile manufacturing India’s defense sector is strengthened and Karnataka manufactures the largest helicopter in Asia Karnataka has become a start-up capital with 1 lakh of start-up units. power of the BJP, the electrification works of the railway lines were only carried out for 7 kilometers per year.In the past nine years, the electrification has been completed for 1600 kilometers.Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and CM Basavaraj Bommai also implemented all agricultural programs. He added, “The Yoga of India and its ‘bait (spices)”, including turmeric and ginger, are popular around the world. India’s spice exports have increased by 200%, not because of Modi, but because of the people’s mandate. » Also Read | PM expected to clarify which engine got how much 40% commission in ‘dual engine government’: Rahul Gandhi He urged every eligible voter in the state to turn up at the voting booth for the development of Karnataka and India. The Prime Minister also continued to woo people by constantly calling them in Kannada, including calling them “Bandhu baginiyare.. sahodara sahodariyare.. Snehitare..“ He asked rally participants to pass on his friends to each house so that the people may bless him in return. Prime Minister Modi said he was visiting the Srikanteshwara temple, where he would pray for the welfare of the state and hoped that the deity would give him “strength to swallow the bitterness of the insults made by the rulers of the Congress, just like Lord Shiva swallowed poison and became ‘Visakantha‘”. Former Union Minister V Srinivas Prasad, BJP MP Pratap Simha and candidates from all constituencies including V Somanna, B Harshavardhan attended the PM’s rally.

