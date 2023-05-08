Reviews | Without Erdogan, Turkey’s economy could help the West balance out against China





Comment this story Comment Much of the global attention on Turkey’s upcoming elections, and in particular the presidential race between incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, has focused on the state of Turkey’s democracy. Hopes are high that Erdogan’s successors, if they win on May 14, will be able to topple the turkeys authoritarian drift. But an equally important question in this election is what a post-Erdogan Turkey might mean for the geoeconomics of the emerging world order. Simply put, an economically revitalized Turkey could become a critical partner for a West struggling to recalibrate its dependence on China and diversify its supply chains. Europe and the United States have an interest in Turkey’s transformation. Turkey is a major economy at the gateway to Europe and a regional power. It benefits from a large industrial production base, a sophisticated business climate and a skilled and educated workforce. Turkey is a major net exporter of agricultural productsEast progress in renewable energies and recently started producing its own electric car. A 1995 free trade agreement with the European Union more or less harmonized Turkey’s regulatory framework with that of Europe. As the economist writing in 2010: Turkey manufactures furniture, cars, cement (it is the largest exporter in the world), shoes, televisions and DVD players. In a sense, it could be called the China of Europe. But this promise was never fulfilled. Turkey was once the 16th largest economy in the world and is expected to become the 12th largest by 2050. Today it is down in every index compared to a decade ago, from per capita income to the size of its economy. Instead of becoming the China of Europe, Turkey has in recent years increasingly resembled the Argentina of Europe. As Erdogan consolidated his power, he began to crowd out independent institutions, placing yes supporters at all levels of the country’s bureaucracy and relying on massive government spending to spin cogs of the economy. All of this has led over time to significant brain drainloss of investor confidence And galloping inflation. Could Erdogan himself turn the tide? To be fair, Turkey’s strongman himself is not ideologically hostile to markets. But his preference for flashy construction megaprojects overinvestment in industrial capacity has hampered economic development. And his eccentric views on interest rates wreaked havoc on the financial system. He ran the economy like a small-town mayor, micromanaging every aspect. His personalized rule scared away foreign and domestic capital. If the opposition wins, it will have a difficult task ahead of it. But he has a better chance of re-anchoring Turkey in the West. Turkey will certainly face severe headwinds economically after the election. A market rally to celebrate Erdogan’s ousting might initially help. Much was said about a possible change of government at the IMF/World Bank meetings in Washington last month. When I asked why, an international representative of hedge funds told me: if Erdogan leaves, Turkey will be the biggest deal of the year. But speculative money only helps in the short term. Ultimately, a Kilicdaroglu government would need to profoundly restructure Turkey’s economy. Economists from the Kilicdaroglus coalition, like former finance minister Ali Babacan, understand that to stabilize markets, Turkey must reverse Erdoganomics and engage in predictable, rules-based economic governance. And the long-term vision must be rooted in manufacturing. As US and European economies seek to reduce the risks of overreliance on China, Kilicdaroglus advisers sense an opportunity. Turkey will have to do what China did decades ago: support and subsidize innovation, invest in future technologies and revamp its industrial base to align with the needs of Western markets. The West can help the European Union in particular. Europe is already Turkey’s leading trading partner and investor. There is already a free trade agreement. But further integration has stalled as relations with Erdogan have soured. Turkey was once on the path to EU membership. And like the candidate countries of Central and Eastern Europe that had preceded it, Turkey regularly rolled out economic and political reforms. But ten years ago, as Erdogan turned illiberal, Europeans began to tire of EU enlargement. This vicious cycle has led to mutual estrangement, with the cumbersome membership process now completely frozen. Reviving the country’s accession talks with the EU could provide the framework the Turks need for economic and political reforms in their country. This would provide the next government with cover for the difficult work of restoring the rule of law. In the early 2000s, the United States played a key role in pushing Europe to invite Turkey into the club, thus furthering the democratization and entrenchment of a great Muslim nation in the West. The Biden administration is expected to follow the same pattern by encouraging European leaders to revive Turkey’s accession talks and modernize the outdated Turkey-EU free trade agreement. An opposition victory on May 14 could be a game-changer for both Turkey and the West. This would represent a triumph of democracy and a blow to entrenched authoritarianism. But it would also present a significant opportunity for the West to start restructuring its supply chains away from China and into friendly countries. This is an opportunity that should not be missed. Popular Opinion Articles See 3 more stories

