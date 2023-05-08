Prime Minister Modi fights to save BJP’s only stronghold in South India

BJP banking on Modi campaign to win Karnataka election

Leaders of India’s main political parties have been campaigning intensively in the country’s southern state of Karnataka, which goes to the polls on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has campaigned intensely, addressing 17 public rallies and five roadshows in 10 days, to ensure his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retains power in the state. In an unusual move, Mr Modi, who rarely stays far from the capital Delhi, even spent two nights in the southern state to campaign.

The campaign of the main opposition Congress Party is led by its chairman Mallikarjun Kharge and members of the Gandhi family who have criss-crossed the state, addressing dozens of rallies and meetings.

The assembly elections are significant because they come just a year before next summer’s general election and analysts say they could be a harbinger of things to come.

Thus, BJP workers watched Mr. Modi’s campaign with high expectations. His campaign is also important because it could improve his party’s fortunes in a state that has never sacked a ruling party since 1985.

In the last elections of 2018, the BJP won 104 seats, below the majority against Congress and the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) coalition in the state.

The party then deployed a concerted effort to create defections of Congress and the JDS – the coalition government collapsed a year later when its members resigned to join the BJP shortly after winning the 2019 general election. The BJP has ruled the state ever since.

“If the BJP loses, it will mean that it has not been able to make progress in southern India,” A Narayana, a professor of political science at Azim Premji University, told the BBC.

“But if the BJP wins, the energy it will generate among its workers in the neighboring states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu will be tremendous.”

Analysts say victory in Karnataka will be a boost for Congress

It is also the first election in which the main BJP leader in the region, BS Yediyurappa, did not lead the campaign. A former chief minister, Mr Yediyurappa was widely credited with leading the ruling party in 2008 and played a major role in forming the government in 2019 after a suspended verdict in 2018.

The story continues

Analysts say a victory in Karnataka will be a huge boost for Congress, which could energize its workers in northern Indian states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh that will go to the polls later This year.

In fact, the Congress has an advantage in Karnataka because of its strong local leadership, says psephologist Sanjay Kumar.

“It is the national leadership of the party that is weak. No Congress leader at the national level has been able to secure votes for the party,” he adds.

This may be where Mr Modi comes in for the BJP, whose ability to attract votes is enormous, experts say.

“In a sense, this reflects the BJP’s high level of reliance on the prime minister,” says Professor Sandeep Shastri, political analyst and pro-vice chancellor of Jagran Lakeside University in Bhopal.

“Whether it is state or national elections, the party believes that only Mr. Modi can get the vote.”

Karnataka goes to the polls on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13. The state got off to a fairly calm start in the run-up to the elections, although the campaigns regularly turned acrimonious, with both sides engaging in name-calling.

With anti-incumbency at an all-time high, the BJP has focused on the achievements of its federal government, not those of the state. Besides Mr Modi, several national leaders have also campaigned in the state in hopes of tilting the results in their favor.

The orientation of their campaign was largely populist. The party manifesto promises to provide free gas cylinders for the poor, subsidized eateries across the state, and free housing for the homeless.

He also promised to implement the controversial policy Uniform Civil Codea single personal right for all citizens without distinction of religion, sex, gender and sexual orientation.

Congress, on the other hand, has criticized the BJP for ignoring important issues and running a corrupt government in the state – a charge the BJP denies.

In its manifesto, the party promised free electricity, 10 kg (22 lb) of rice per month to the poor, programs to help female heads of households, and free bus travel for women.

BJP party workers watch Modi’s campaign with high expectations

But it was the party’s promise to ban Bajrang Dal, a radical Hindu group linked to the BJP, that sparked a storm. Congress has equated Bajrang Dal with the People’s Front of India (PFI), a controversial Muslim group that was banned last year.

The BJP has accused the Congress of being “anti-Hindu”, saying the party has hurt the feelings of supporters of the monkey god Hanuman, also known as Bajrang Bali.

Yogendra Yadav, a political analyst and member of the Swaraj India party, said the implications of the Karnataka election results “are going to be huge”.

“The BJP has never won a majority on its own in Karnataka. If it does this time around, it will trample it all over the country to show it has proof of its electoral acceptance in the south of India and prove that bharat jodo yatra [Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s “unity march” across India] had no impact,” he says.

“It would demoralize the entire opposition.”

Professor Kumar says that even if the BJP loses in Karnataka, it would not hurt its prospects in other states’ elections or the 2024 national elections. “But one more failure for Congress will have a huge impact on morale. party workers.

Prof Shastri says that so far the BJP has been on the back foot, reacting only to the agenda set by Congress. “Defending their governance record would have forced them to focus on performance they didn’t [in the state].”

He adds that the party has relied heavily on Mr Modi’s ability to secure votes as he struggles to use his local leadership for this purpose.

“But the question is, will voters give importance to the problems of the state or not?”

BBC News India is now on YouTube. Click here to subscribe and watch our documentaries, explainers and features.

Read more Indian stories from the BBC: