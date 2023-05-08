Silence dissent? Chinese government censors videos revealing citizens’ financial difficulties





China’s censorship measures have recently taken a darker turn as it appears poverty-related content is being scrubbed from the internet. Reports indicate that the government is censoring discussions and videos that highlight the financial difficulties of its citizens. This latest revelation has raised concerns about the country’s control of information and limits on open dialogue. A recent New York Times report highlights the extent of China’s censorship efforts, detailing the removal of videos that depict poverty in the country. One such video documented an elderly woman’s daily struggle to afford basic necessities, such as rice and meat. The woman relied on her meager pension to survive and was moved to tears as she recounted her financial crisis. The man ends the video with a “heavy heart”. This video has been removed from the Chinese internet but still exists on Youtube. Hard for people to challenge the status quo The removal of poverty-related content raises concerns about the state of well-being in China and the challenges faced by its elderly population. The Chinese government has a history of cracking down on any form of insubordination, making it difficult for people to challenge the status quo. Chinese government censorship of poverty-related content goes beyond deleting videos, as seen in the case of a migrant worker whose story of financial hardship after contracting COVID-19 last year has gone viral on the internet. Although he was hailed by netizens as the “hardest working person in China”, censors quickly blocked any discussion of him, even placing authorities outside his home to prevent reporters from speaking with his wife about their financial situation. Findings from research on poverty The New York Times report also pointed to the lack of coverage of poverty on China’s largest news portal, where searching for “pinkun” or poverty only reveals news that it is the fourth leading cause of death in the United States. The lack of discourse on the conditions of poverty in China is indicative of the government’s efforts to keep all online content positive and avoid criticism. Chinese President Xi Jinping has declared victory in the country’s battle against poverty in 2021, but government censorship is raising questions about the accuracy of those claims. While they boast of having lifted millions out of poverty over the past four decades, they also refuse to acknowledge how previous rulers, such as under the reign of Mao Zedong, pushed many citizens to the brink of crisis.

