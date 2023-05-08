Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson chop parsnips together at Big Help Out event





…By Muyiwa Aderinto for TDPel Media. Coronation weekend events highlight the positive impact of volunteering Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, and his wife Akshata Murty took part in the Big Help Out event, where they helped prepare fruit and vegetables by slicing parsnips and chopping strawberries. The event took place at a village hall in Hertfordshire, and the couple were joined by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who spoke to an elderly couple during the event. It was part of the Coronation Weekend celebrations, where Britons were encouraged to volunteer on the extra bank holiday. The Big Help Out event is a lasting legacy to mark the coronation of King Charles and is organized by The Together Coalition and partners including The Scouts, the Royal Voluntary Service and church groups across the UK. The event highlights the positive impact volunteering has on communities and encourages people to try volunteering for themselves. Over 1,500 charities are involved and an app has been created to help people search for volunteer opportunities. Members of the Royal Family also take part in Big Help Out events. Advertisement The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester are visiting the Coptic Orthodox Church in London, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will attend a puppy class at the Association of Guide Dogs for the Blind training center in Reading. However, the King and Queen will not appear publicly on Big Help Out day, and other members of the Royal Family will attend the events instead. The Big Help Out event was part of a busy weekend for the Prime Minister and his wife, who took part in various Coronation weekend events. On Saturday, the Prime Minister read a passage from the Bible during the coronation service at Westminster Abbey. The couple also hosted a Coronation Big Lunch in Downing Street and attended the star-studded Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle, where they joined an audience of 20,000. Mr Sunak also held meetings with world leaders who traveled to London for the coronation. The participation of high profile individuals in volunteering events such as the Big Help Out helps raise awareness of the positive impact volunteering has on communities. It encourages more people to participate and creates a lasting legacy for future generations. Advertisement Read more on the subject on TDPel Media

