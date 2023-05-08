Trump will not testify in the rape and libel trial of E. John Carroll





Former President Donald Trump will not testify in the civil trial over allegations he raped writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s.

His attorneys did not file a case by the 5 p.m. deadline Sunday set by Judge Lewis Kaplan for them to notify the court if he wished to testify. Closing arguments in the trial are scheduled to begin Monday at 10 a.m.

Lawyers for Trump and Carroll closed their case at the civil trial last week. Kaplan left open the option for Trump, who had said he would not appear in person, to take the witness stand in his own defense, giving him time to change his mind.

Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll arrives at the federal courthouse May 4 in New York City. John Minchillo/AP

Trump’s lawyers said last week that their client would not testify and that they would not call any witnesses, a position attorney Joe Tacopina reiterated at the end of court Thursday when he closed their case. He told the judge that he had spoken to Trump earlier in the day and that the former president had waived his right to testify.

Trump, however, told reporters at a golf course in Ireland last week that he was returning to New York because of the case.

When asked if he was going to the trial, he said he would probably attend, according to a Sky News video of his remarks. It’s a fake, he said of Carroll. It’s a shame.

Carroll sued Trump for assault and defamation, alleging he raped her in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman store in Manhattan in the mid-1990s, then falsely accused her of making allegations that amounted to to a hoax and scammer after she went public with the allegations in 2019. Trump has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-wont-testify-e-jean-carroll-rape-defamation-trial-rcna83300

