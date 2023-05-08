Imran Khan party rally turns violent, local cleric lynched to death for blasphemous remarks





In a disturbing incident in Pakistan’s northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a man was publicly beaten to death by a mob for allegedly making profanity at an opposition party rally .

Nigar Alam, a local cleric, was invited to deliver a speech at a rally organized by former Prime Minister Imran Khans Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on Saturday evening in the village of Sawaldher in Mardan, a district where a university student has already been killed. on similar allegations, TOI reports.

When Alam allegedly made blasphemous remarks as the rally was about to end, he was killed by hundreds of people attending the local PTI rally.

According to Mardans Chief Superintendent of Police Rokhanzeb Khan, when the police saw the crowd was about to attack Alam, they escorted them to a shop in a nearby market. However, people broke into the store and started attacking him with punches, kicks and clubs. Alam died instantly, and his body was later taken to hospital for legal formalities.

We filed a first information report where the police themselves are the complainant, but due to the sensitivity of the case, the FIR is sealed, the officer added.

Footage of the lynching was shared widely on social media, showing law enforcement officers trying unsuccessfully to stop a frenzied mob from assaulting the individual.

In February this year, an angry mob entered a police station in Lahore, snatched a blasphemy defendant from his cell and brutally killed him.

In April, a Chinese engineer identified as “Mr. Tian” was arrested and charged after a mob tried to attack him for allegedly making derogatory comments and gestures towards Allah and the Prophet.

In December 2021, in a chilling case of barbarism, a fanatical mob killed and burned a Sri Lankan national, identified as Priyantha Kumara, who was a factory manager, accusing him of disrespecting the Quran in Sialkot district in Pakistan.

On social media, a video circulated showing the victim being set on fire as a crowd of thousands chanted the slogans of Gustaakh-e-Nabi ki ek saza, sar tan se juda sar tan se juda.”

