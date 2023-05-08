Congress advocates separating Karnataka from India, says PM Modi – The New Indian Express

Express press service

MYSURU: Playing the nationalism card to turn people against Congress in his last election speech in Nanjangud, Prime Minister Narendra Modi heavily criticized the Grand Old Party, alleging that Congress is defending part of Karnataka from India.

At a public meeting held at Elachagere village in Nanjangud taluk, where he had come to collect votes for the 17 party candidates, he paid rich tributes to Suttur Mutt, Guru Malleshwara mutt of Devanuru and Adichunchanagiri mutt .

Without taking the name of former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who said her party would not let anyone threaten the reputation, sovereignty and integrity of Karnataka, Modi said Congress said it would protect the sovereignty from Karnataka. Saying they are trying to take Karnataka away from India. I never thought Congress would sink so low. It is an insult to hundreds of thousands of Kannadigas who fought for the freedom of the country and the loss of national pride.

He said, “The Congress Royal Family works against the interests of the country and secretly meets with diplomats from countries that are against India. I urge the people of Karnataka not to give political oxygen to Congress.

Congress announcing five guarantees before the election, he said, I wonder what happened to the Garibi Hatao guarantee they gave about five decades ago? Their biggest guarantee given by their supreme leader has become a big lie.

Mocking opposition leader Siddaramaiah, he alleged that the Congress leader is speaking out against Lingayats and OBCs and Congress is engaging in appeasement to increase his political mileage.

He said India had emerged from a weak economy to become the 5th largest economy in the world. Meanwhile, India has set new records in exports and FDI. However, Karnataka was unable to take advantage of this when the Congress-JDS coalition was in power.

Carried along by the crowd, Modi frequently used Kannada in his speech and chanted Ee Baria Nirdhara, Bahumatada BJP Sarkara. Continuing his tirade against Congress, Modi said whether it be Yoga, Ayurveda or Indian spices, Congress has never done anything to popularize them. We have changed this approach and the results are visible to everyone, he said.