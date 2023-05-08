Indonesian president condemns ‘shootout’ involving ASEAN officials in Myanmar

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday condemned a “shooting” involving Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) officials providing humanitarian aid to Myanmar and called for an end to violence there torn apart by conflict.

It is unclear who was behind the incident, which Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesman Teuku Faizasyah said happened in Hsi Hseng township in western Shan state. , and targeted officials from the ASEAN Humanitarian Aid Center.

Myanmar has been trapped in a spiral of violence and economic turmoil since the military toppled an elected government in 2021 and launched a brutal campaign to crush dissent.

Escalating military attacks and clashes with armed resistance movements across the country have prompted calls, including from Myanmar’s ASEAN neighbors, to end all hostilities and allow access to humanitarian aid.

Jokowi, as the Indonesian president is popularly known, did not give details of what he called a “shooting”, but said it would not deter Indonesian and ASEAN efforts to make pressure for peace in Myanmar.

“Stop using force, stop violence because it is the people who will be the victims. This condition will not win anyone,” he said, adding that Indonesia encourages all stakeholders to dialogue and find solutions.

Myanmar’s national unity shadow government, which is allied with anti-junta militias, the People’s Defense Forces (PDF), said it was not involved in the incident.

The PDF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesman for Myanmar’s junta did not respond to a request for comment.

Indonesia has been quietly engaging the Burmese junta, shadow government and ethnic armed groups for months to try to launch a peace process, its foreign minister said last week.