When Erdogan hints he won’t accept defeat, he’s playing with fire

-Analysis-

ISTANBUL There is a Turkish saying about how words and sentences on a certain topic are worse than the topic itself. In other words, talking about something can be worse than what is actually happening. The topic I’m going to write about now is kind of like that. And yet the problem does not go away by not talking about it or writing about it.

Sleyman Soylu, Turkish Interior Minister, recently compared the next elections from May 14 to coup attempt of June 15, 2016.

Can you understand this? The man who will be in charge of ballot security is portraying the election as a coup attempt before anyone has gone to vote.

Binali Yldrm, another heavyweight of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), assimilated the elections to Turkey’s War of Independence after World War I.

Another AKP official, Nurettin Canikli, claims that Turkey would cease to exist as a nation if the opposition won the elections.

Finally, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan himself said that a victory for his main opponent, Kemal Kldarolu, would only take place with “the support of Qandil”, a reference to the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which Turkey recognizes as a terrorist organization, and based in the Qandil Mountains in Iraq.

All of these statements are a clear challenge to the will of nations.

I believe that the night of the next election will be one of the most critical nights in modern Turkish history.

Because the current government is turning this into something more than just elections by declaring that its own success at the polls is a matter of life and death for the country.

Rising tensions The statements above are the kind to support those who believe that the AKP will not relinquish power even if it loses the elections. In case victory comes with a small margin, there will be doubts. Moreover, the Supreme Election Council (YSK), the supreme authority regarding elections in Turkey, has also taken illegal decisions that would raise such concerns; including that cabinet ministers can run for parliamentary seats without resigning from office. The current system for presidential elections allows victory with 50+1% of the vote, which makes every vote very meaningful. In case victory comes with a small margin, there will be doubts about the authenticity of this margin. All of this unfortunately raises tensions around Sunday’s election night.

Danger on the horizon Let me stop beating around the bush and say what I really mean. I have spoken to many people over the past few days, including retired politicians and bureaucrats. Everyone is worried about the civil conflict on election night. They worry about whispers behind the scenes about some illegal action the government might take on election night. I don’t know if these concerns are justified, if the administration in power would make a decision that would set Turkey on fire. However, we may face great danger if the government makes an illegal decision through the Electoral Council or denies the result claiming it is a coup. All it takes is a spark. All of us, but especially those in power, should recognize this fact: there are no winners in civil conflict and violence; the biggest loser in such unwinnable conflicts would be Turkey itself.

The responsibility of the opposition Therefore, the opposition also has great responsibilities. The data they provide from the ballots should be as accurate as possible without any room for doubt. It is the data shared by the opposition that can ultimately help convince skeptical groups in society of the outcome of the election, whether the government is victorious or the opposition. I hope the government does not make a crazy decision at the expense of the country. The reliability of this data also ensures the legitimacy of the next government in the eyes of the world. Such a debate over legitimacy can prevent the government from taking such action. Opposition parties should prepare their strategies in case they are faced with possible illegal action. Neither the optimistic view that the government wouldn’t go that far nor the mentality of crossing that bridge well when we get there eliminates the danger. If the opposition launches a debate on foul play in the election without hard data, it would also increase the possibility of civil conflict as much as the government tries to manipulate the election result using words such as coup or independance War. I sincerely hope that the government does not make a crazy decision at the expense of the country. I hope that the opposition will be able to demonstrate capacity, intelligence and responsibility to prevent any illegality. Otherwise, we all lose.