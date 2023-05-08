Trump rape trial: Jury to hear closing arguments in E Jean Carroll trial | donald trump





The jury in the civil trial of E Jean Carroll accusing Donald Trump of rape and defamation is due to hear closing arguments in New York on Monday.

The three women and six men who listened to seven days of testimony, including three from Carroll herself, will then step aside to consider whether they believe the advice columnists’ account of the alleged sexual assault in the dressing room of a grand New York store in 1996.

Trump missed the Sunday afternoon deadline to notify the court if he wanted to testify. During a visit to Ireland last week, the former president threatened to come to court to confront Carroll after he called her a shame and a liar.

The judge, Lewis Kaplan, said that if Trump did not give timely notice, that ship would be irrevocably set sail.

Trump’s legal team did not call any other witnesses on his behalf after saying they would use Carroll’s own words to destroy his case. But jurors heard about the former US president when they were shown video clips of Carroll’s attorney questioning him during a deposition.

In the video, Trump appeared flustered, surly and combative as he repeatedly denied the alleged rape. The former president repeated his assertion that Carroll was not my type. Trump was also confused at times, including when he mistook a photo of the advice columnist for his second wife, Marla Maples.

Carrolls’ legal team must show that a preponderance of evidence supports its clients’ case, a lower threshold than a criminal case.

Carroll gave a detailed account of the alleged attack at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the spring of 1996. She said she was shopping with Trump when he pinned her against a locker room wall.

Carroll told the jury that the situation had turned absolutely grim.

He bent over and pulled my pantyhose down, she said. I pushed him away. It was absolutely clear that I didn’t want anything else to happen.

Carroll said she couldn’t escape Trump’s grip. Speaking softly and slowly, she said he had raped her.

The advice columnists’ account was supported by two friends who told the trial that she confided in them about the attack immediately after, but had sworn to them secrecy. Carroll told the jury that she finally went public with the #MeToo movement and that women across the United States have come forward about their experiences of sexual assault and harassment.

Carrolls’ legal team also called two other women who said they were assaulted by Trump. One described him grabbing her breasts and trying to put his hand under her skirt on a plane in 1979. The other said she was forcibly kissed by Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate .

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina tried to discredit Carroll’s account by accusing him of conspiring with his friends to falsely accuse the former president because they dislike his politics and in an effort to sell a book.

They were plotting to hurt Donald Trump politically, he said at the start of the trial.

Carroll is also suing Trump for defamation after he dismissed her as a liar. She told the court that she had expected him to say they had a consensual meeting, not to deny it outright.

It hit me and knocked me down because I lost my reputation. Nobody looked at me the same way. It was gone. Even people who knew me looked at me with pity, and people who had no opinion now thought I was a liar and hated me, she said.

Carroll said that after Trump accused her of lying, Elle magazine fired her as an advice columnist after 27 years.

She denied taking legal action against him because of his political views.

I don’t settle political accounts. I’m settling a personal score, she said.

