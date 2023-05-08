Pakistan’s economy worse than Sri Lanka’s: Imran





LAHORE:

PTI chairman and ousted prime minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that Pakistan’s economic situation had worsened even more than that of Sri Lanka.

However, he added that a strong government with a public mandate could lift the country out of its economic quagmire.

Addressing the nation via video link from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, the PTI leader reiterated that free and fair elections were the only solution to the current economic and political instability in the country.

Referring to a recent report by the well-known business magazine Bloomberg, Imran pointed out that the publication pointed out that Pakistan’s economic situation has deteriorated even more than that of Sri Lanka.

“Today the inflation rate is higher in Pakistan than in Sri Lanka,” he added, quoting the magazine.

The PTI chief argued that “Mir Sadiq” would be an inappropriate title for former army chief General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa because no enemy had harmed Pakistan in the way which he had done.

“He [Bajwa] imposed on the country all the corrupt people, who had no interest in Pakistan,” he said.

“Over 60% of current federal cabinet members are on bail in corruption cases when they were handed over to the government,” he repeated.

“These imported leaders did nothing for the country and its people but removed their names from the Exit Control List (ECL) because all their wealth and assets were overseas,” he said. added.

Imran argued that in just one year these “imported rulers” had ruined the national economy.

“Everywhere in the world, inflation is down except in Pakistan,” he added.

Imran thanked the “people of Pakistan” for expressing their solidarity with Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial as well as for their defense of the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law in the country.

He claimed that people came out of their homes at over 4,200 points to express their solidarity with the CJP.

He added that these rallies were not organized for an individual but for the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz calls Imran a ‘cunning’ liar from ‘head to toe’

Criticizing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the PTI leader argued that both had spent hundreds of thousands of taxpayers’ money on visits to the UK and India and did not had “earned” nothing but humiliation for the nation.

He added that Shehbaz spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on the visit to the UK when the country’s economy was crippling.

Likewise, he continued that without thinking, Bilawal traveled to India to “humiliate” the country.

However, the PTI chief said the behavior of the Indian Foreign Minister was beyond any diplomatic standard and reprehensible.

Commenting on the ruling coalition’s proposal to hold elections in October, Imran said the government was seeking additional time to bring additional charges against PTI activists and arrest more.

“However, they [the rulers] need to know that none of these tactics will work,” he continued.

The leader of the PTI maintained that an armed attack had been carried out to assassinate him earlier.

“Hundreds of PTI leaders and activists have been arrested and tortured. But they [the rulers] couldn’t stop us from holding rallies and speaking out against them,” he continued.

He further claimed that the leader of the PTI, Ali Amin Gandapur, received an unprecedented welcome when he was released from prison by a court.

“All these [actions] will prove counterproductive for the ruling coalition [parties] as the people of Pakistan saw their true faces,” he said.

Imran reiterated that elections were the last hope.

He added that once the people of Pakistan learn that elections were not held in the country, the situation in the country would be even worse than in Sri Lanka.

“No one could control [the situation] so,” he continued.

He said the PTI will continue its fight for the supremacy of the Constitution as it dictates the rule of law in the country.

Imran alleged that the “corrupt” Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) illegally imposed the governments of Prime Minister Shehbaz and JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, respectively, under the guise of devices. interims.

Speaking about the arrest of participants in the PTI rally in Islamabad and the torture they allegedly suffered, Imran noted that the court allowed the party to hold the “peaceful” protest as was its right.

However, he claimed that after midnight Islamabad police banned their gathering.

Castigating Islamabad’s police chief, Imran claimed he was a corrupt officer, who worked as a “personal servant” for Prime Minister Shehbaz.

“I know him personally [Islamabad police chief] as he was the same officer who was implicated in the multi-million rupee Safe Cities Project scam. He was also involved in ‘Dirty Harry’ when he hatched a plot to attack me at the Islamabad court complex,” he alleged.

Earlier in the day, Imran met with the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan as well as members of his cabinet and discussed the current political situation.

