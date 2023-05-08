Varanasi | Residents of Narendra Modi’s adopted village in Varanasi stage sit-in in support of female wrestlers





Residents of a village in Varanasi that Prime Minister Narendra Modi adopted staged a sit-in on Sunday to express their support for female wrestlers protesting in Delhi and to tell Modi not to support an offender. We gathered here (in the village of Nagepur) under the banner of Lok Samiti Ashram (a social organization that works for the poor) to tell Modi not to support an offender, dharna official Nandlal Master told reporters. . The Prime Minister represents the holy city of Varanasi in Parliament and is expected to support the innocent players (wrestlers). If he can’t protect international players, how will he protect future rural players? Modi had, as an MP, adopted Nagepur, a village in his Varanasi parliamentary constituency, after winning the 2014 elections. Some of India’s top female wrestlers, backed by their male peers, have been protesting openly in Delhi since April 23 against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, whom they accuse of sexual harassment. The wrestlers want Modi to ensure Singh, a member of BJP Lok Sabha from Uttar Pradesh, is suspended as WFI chief and arrested. Delhi Police, which reports to the Centre, registered an FIR on incitement from the Supreme Court but did not make an arrest, saying an investigation was ongoing. Members of student Bhagat Singh Morcha also held a dharna in support of the wrestlers in front of a Vishwanath temple on the Banaras Hindu University campus. They said they would hold a district-wide procession against Modi and Singh if the government continued to delay action against the WFI leader. Modi points out that there are two sets of rules for the same offense in the country. A rich and powerful man is protected by the government while an ordinary man is sent to prison quickly without any investigation, said Adarsh ​​Kumar, a member of Morcha. Modi and his men run the government as if India were their personal fiefdom. We will fight against this attitude. The Morcha launched a signature campaign in Varanasi district to pressure Modi to take action against Singh.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/residents-of-narendra-modis-adopted-village-in-varanasi-organise-sit-in-to-support-women-wrestlers/cid/1935106 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos