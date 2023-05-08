Connect with us

Politics

Southeast Asia calls for regional leadership

Southeast Asia calls for regional leadership

 


Last November, as the war in Ukraine raged, there were fears the G20 summit in Bali would be marred by no-shows and walkouts. But the talkfest was a modest success. Chinese leader Xi Jinping met Joe Biden for the first time in person since becoming President of the Americas. The 20-member club released a joint statement (the most debated paragraph, on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, said most members condemned the war). Can Indonesia work the same magic as the new president of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which has ten members?

The region might need some leadership. Over the past two years, Myanmar’s civil war has reportedly claimed 30,000 lives and displaced 2 million people. China continues to bully its Southeast Asian neighbors in the South China Sea. And ASEAN has struggled to make sense of the purpose of new Pacific groupings, including the Quad, an initiative of America, Australia, India and Japan, and AUKUS, made up of America, Australia and Great Britain.

Indonesia’s one-year stint at the helm should at least give ASEAN more prominence. The country is the largest economy in the region and ASEAN is supposedly the first among equals.” Under President Joko Widodo, Indonesia, long a bystander in global affairs, has also exerted itself somewhat more abroad Jokowi, as the president is known, is adept at down-to-earth diplomacy, which mainly translates into prioritizing Indonesia’s economic advantage.

According to Rizal Sukma, Indonesia’s former ambassador to Britain, the country’s diplomats are given three orders: boosting exports, foreign investment and tourism. The slogan of the Indonesian leaders of ASEAN is the epicenter of growth”.

Yet this approach does not promise much action against China’s regional aggression. Jokowi’s characteristic economic policy is to extract more value from Indonesia’s rich mineral deposits. And no country is contributing more to this effort than China, which has invested billions of dollars to help Indonesia process its nickel reserves, which are among the largest in the world. This has sometimes caused friction in Indonesia. Chinese and Indonesian workers have come to blows over some Chinese projects. A Chinese-backed high-speed rail project is running over time and over budget. Yet China’s investment of more than $8 billion in Indonesia in 2022 is a powerful reason for Jokowi not to push China away as some ASEAN members and America (which has invested $3 billion dollars) would like.

The president is especially concerned with protecting Indonesian waters from Chinese maritime aggression. With this in mind, Indonesia recently signed an agreement with Vietnam to demarcate their exclusive economic zones, which the two countries had previously contested. Jokowi is also keen to defend Indonesian sovereignty against China around the Natunas, east of Singapore. Although China does not directly claim the Indonesian islands, the nine-dash line it has drawn around almost the entire South China Sea divides their waters in half.

Yet, although this is an issue that affects most ASEAN members, Jokowi is unlikely to rally them. In truth, he seems to have no particular ambition for Indonesia’s leadership of ASEAN beyond attracting more investment and trade.

His attitude towards Myanmar’s ruling junta will be a test of that. ASEAN last year banned generals from attending its meetings, pending progress on a notional peace plan, which would include an end to violence and the appointment of a regional envoy to the beleaguered country. the war. Myanmar did not implement the plan. And ASEAN is divided on how to react.

Thailand attempted to negotiate with the junta in December, in an informal dialogue boycotted by Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore. Some ASEAN countries could argue that the election the junta plans to hold in August should lead to broader regional re-engagement. Jokowi gave mixed signals. He says ASEAN will not be held hostage by the junta; also that Indonesia will send a general to Myanmar to hold talks. This does not bode well for a serious effort to end the country’s misery.

Indonesia is preparing for a presidential election scheduled for February 2024. After two terms, Jokowi is not running again. But the domestic issues that will dominate the campaign could still spill over into his foreign policy, one way or another. A new conflict between Chinese and Indonesian workers could push the president to push back against Chinese aggression a little more. Or, perhaps more likely, it may persuade him to make his thorny role of regional leadership even less of a priority than he otherwise would.

2023, The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved. From The Economist, published under licence. Original content can be found at www.economist.com

Catch all the political news and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates and live trade news.

More less

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/politics/southeast-asia-is-crying-out-for-regional-leadership-11683540899855.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: