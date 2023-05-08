Southeast Asia calls for regional leadership

Last November, as the war in Ukraine raged, there were fears the G20 summit in Bali would be marred by no-shows and walkouts. But the talkfest was a modest success. Chinese leader Xi Jinping met Joe Biden for the first time in person since becoming President of the Americas. The 20-member club released a joint statement (the most debated paragraph, on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, said most members condemned the war). Can Indonesia work the same magic as the new president of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which has ten members?

The region might need some leadership. Over the past two years, Myanmar’s civil war has reportedly claimed 30,000 lives and displaced 2 million people. China continues to bully its Southeast Asian neighbors in the South China Sea. And ASEAN has struggled to make sense of the purpose of new Pacific groupings, including the Quad, an initiative of America, Australia, India and Japan, and AUKUS, made up of America, Australia and Great Britain.

Indonesia’s one-year stint at the helm should at least give ASEAN more prominence. The country is the largest economy in the region and ASEAN is supposedly the first among equals.” Under President Joko Widodo, Indonesia, long a bystander in global affairs, has also exerted itself somewhat more abroad Jokowi, as the president is known, is adept at down-to-earth diplomacy, which mainly translates into prioritizing Indonesia’s economic advantage.

According to Rizal Sukma, Indonesia’s former ambassador to Britain, the country’s diplomats are given three orders: boosting exports, foreign investment and tourism. The slogan of the Indonesian leaders of ASEAN is the epicenter of growth”.

Yet this approach does not promise much action against China’s regional aggression. Jokowi’s characteristic economic policy is to extract more value from Indonesia’s rich mineral deposits. And no country is contributing more to this effort than China, which has invested billions of dollars to help Indonesia process its nickel reserves, which are among the largest in the world. This has sometimes caused friction in Indonesia. Chinese and Indonesian workers have come to blows over some Chinese projects. A Chinese-backed high-speed rail project is running over time and over budget. Yet China’s investment of more than $8 billion in Indonesia in 2022 is a powerful reason for Jokowi not to push China away as some ASEAN members and America (which has invested $3 billion dollars) would like.

The president is especially concerned with protecting Indonesian waters from Chinese maritime aggression. With this in mind, Indonesia recently signed an agreement with Vietnam to demarcate their exclusive economic zones, which the two countries had previously contested. Jokowi is also keen to defend Indonesian sovereignty against China around the Natunas, east of Singapore. Although China does not directly claim the Indonesian islands, the nine-dash line it has drawn around almost the entire South China Sea divides their waters in half.

Yet, although this is an issue that affects most ASEAN members, Jokowi is unlikely to rally them. In truth, he seems to have no particular ambition for Indonesia’s leadership of ASEAN beyond attracting more investment and trade.

His attitude towards Myanmar’s ruling junta will be a test of that. ASEAN last year banned generals from attending its meetings, pending progress on a notional peace plan, which would include an end to violence and the appointment of a regional envoy to the beleaguered country. the war. Myanmar did not implement the plan. And ASEAN is divided on how to react.

Thailand attempted to negotiate with the junta in December, in an informal dialogue boycotted by Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore. Some ASEAN countries could argue that the election the junta plans to hold in August should lead to broader regional re-engagement. Jokowi gave mixed signals. He says ASEAN will not be held hostage by the junta; also that Indonesia will send a general to Myanmar to hold talks. This does not bode well for a serious effort to end the country’s misery.

Indonesia is preparing for a presidential election scheduled for February 2024. After two terms, Jokowi is not running again. But the domestic issues that will dominate the campaign could still spill over into his foreign policy, one way or another. A new conflict between Chinese and Indonesian workers could push the president to push back against Chinese aggression a little more. Or, perhaps more likely, it may persuade him to make his thorny role of regional leadership even less of a priority than he otherwise would.

