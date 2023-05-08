UK to spend over £200m on a new phone system so patients can play music while they wait for calls from doctors





Representative image. Source: twitter

At a time when the entire UK medical system is on the verge of collapse as patients and thousands of underpaid health workers demonstrate for governments’ attention, the Rishi administration Sunak is set to spend hundreds of millions of pounds to give patients better music. when they are waiting for general practitioners on duty. According to reports, Tory ministers will today announce around £240million will be spent to install new phone systems in doctors’ surgeries. They said that because of the initiative, patients will never hear an engaged tone. However, this still leaves consumers with the possibility of having to wait while having to put up with obnoxious music and continuous reminders that they are in a queue. UK plans to acquire disbanded cruises to accommodate ‘stowaways’; abandoned oil rigs and military bases among other options UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unveils new platform to unite big UK business amid CBI crisis Critics of these initiatives, mainly opposition leaders, reacted by saying that patients wanted more doctors rather than “better music”. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s “shallow offer”, according to Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting, demonstrated his disconnect with patients. He said: “The Tories cut 2,000 GPs which is why people can’t get appointments with a doctor. Better music on hold won’t make any difference in this regard. Nothing in this announcement will increase the number of doctors in training, give patients the option of an in-person appointment, or reinstate the family doctor, allowing people to see the same GP every time, Streeting told the media. He urged the government to approve Labour’s proposal to train an additional 7,500 doctors a year, which he said could be funded by eliminating non-domicile tax status. Streeting thinks it would “make it easy for patients to book appointments to see the doctor of their choice.” What is promised? The government says the new technology will put an end to the 8 a.m. dating rush. According to the Department of Health, a typical practice with 10,000 patients frequently receives more than 100 calls in the first hour of Monday. “Patients will be given a position in the queue, a call back option and their call can be routed directly to the right professional,” he added of the new system. Clinical systems will be integrated so that employees can recognize patients and their information by number. In an effort to shorten queues, Health Secretary Steve Barclay said he was upgrading technology, hiring more people and streamlining bureaucracy. “We are making real progress,” he continued, “with 10% more GP appointments each month than before the pandemic.” Read all Latest news, New trends,Cricket News, bollywood news,

India News And Entertainment News here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter And instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/world/shallow-offer-uk-to-spend-over-200m-on-new-phone-system-so-patients-get-music-while-they-wait-on-call-for-doctors-12565052.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos