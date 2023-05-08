Imran Khan launches new attack on Pak PM, FM for overseas trips amid crisis





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan has criticized Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Dawn reported. He criticized the two for their trips abroad amid the country’s current “crises”, according to Pakistani media. It should be noted that Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is currently in the UK for the coronation of King Charles III while Foreign Minister Bilawal traveled to India on Thursday to attend the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Goa.

Imran Khan castigates Pakistani PM and FM

While addressing a PTI rally from his vehicle in Lahore, Khan targeted and lambasted the two leaders. According to Dawn, the rally was organized to show support and solidarity with the Supreme Court, the Constitution and Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial. “Pakistan is humiliated in the world. We ask the question, Bilawal you go around the world but tell us first, before you leave, ask someone you spend the country’s money on journey, then what will be the profit or loss? Imran Khan said while addressing the audience, Dawn reported. Meanwhile, the Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has launched its election campaign, Geo News reported. In announcing it, he affirmed that the National Assembly would complete its constitutional mandate. In addition, on Sunday, Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan’s request to dissolve the assemblies. Sanaullah’s statement comes after the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government refused to accept the Supreme Court’s verdict on holding Punjab Assembly elections on May 14. Also, he said his parents would win the election. “We will win the elections. Free and transparent elections will take place this year and the National Assembly will complete its constitutional mandate,” he said according to the Geo News report.

Meanwhile, Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar made remarks on terrorism during the SCO meeting, held in Goa, India. He asserted that terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border terrorism, must be stopped, generally referring to Pakistan. “We strongly believe that there can be no justification for terrorism and that it must be stopped in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism,” Jaishankar said. Later, he alleged that Pakistani-backed terrorists in Kashmir and the Bilawal position were “discovered and called out”, according to Dawn.

