China says it is imperative to stabilize relations with the United States





Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Monday it was imperative to stabilize China-US relations after a series of wrong words and deeds plunged ties into a deep freeze. During a meeting with Nicholas Burns, the US ambassador to China, Qin stressed that the US should improve the way it handled the Taiwan issue and stop undermining the one-China principle. . The relationship between the world’s two largest economies plummeted last year when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi paid an official visit to democratically-ruled Taiwan, angering China, which claims the island as its territory. In response, Beijing cut official communication channels with the United States, including one between its armies. Tension between the two superpowers eased in November when US and Chinese leaders Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met at the G20 summit in Indonesia and promised more frequent dialogue. A series of wrong words and deeds by the United States since then have undermined the hard-won positive momentum in China-US relations, Qin told Burns, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The agenda for dialogue and cooperation agreed by the two sides has been disrupted and relations between the two countries have once again been hit by bitter cold. Tensions erupted in February when a high-altitude Chinese balloon appeared in US airspace and, in response, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled a visit to Beijing. Last week, Blinken seemed to offer hope for a visit, telling the Washington Post that it was important to re-establish regular lines of communication at all levels. Also last week, US climate envoy John Kerry said China had invited him to visit at short notice for talks on averting a global climate crisis, raising hopes of a reset. one of the most important state-to-state relations in the world. The top priority is to stabilize China-US relations, avoid a downward spiral and prevent any accidents between China and the United States, Qin said. Taiwan remains the thorniest issue in China-US relations. Last month, China staged war games around Taiwan after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles. Since 1979, US-Taiwanese relations have been governed by the Taiwan Relations Act, which provides a legal basis for providing Taiwan with the means to defend itself, but does not oblige the United States to come to the aid of Taiwan in the event of offensive. As part of Budget 2023, the US Congress authorized up to $1 billion in weapons for Taiwan using a type of authority that expedites security assistance and helped deliver weapons to Ukraine .

