Congress tries to separate Karnataka from India: PM Modi | Latest India News
Concluding his campaign for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Congress was bringing in veteran leaders for campaign rallies out of fear and accused him of advocating for separation of the state of the country.
The prime minister held the second part of his Bangalore tour on Sunday, covering the central and eastern parts of the state capital, and addressed two campaign rallies in Shivamogga and Mysuru.
At the public meeting in Mysuru, he accused the senior leadership of Congress of engaging in activities that insult India’s sovereignty.
Not only Karnataka, I want to say this to the whole country with great pain that in this election the shahi parivar congresses came to Karnataka yesterday and said they want to protect the sovereignty of Karnataka, he said declared.
Do you know what that means… When a country becomes independent, that country is called a sovereign country. The meaning of what Congress is saying is that Congress believes that Karnataka is separate from India, he said.
In a veiled attack on the Gandhi family, the Prime Minister said: “When it comes to working against India’s interests, the Congress Royal Family will be at the forefront. I want to talk about a serious problem here, I want to say it because there is a lot of pain in my heart. This country will never be able to forgive such a game. This family, to influence the politics of the country, encourages foreign forces to interfere.
Further accusing the Congress of driving a wedge between the states and spreading communal fire, the Prime Minister said that whenever the party does such things, the people of India unite to defeat it.
I never thought tukde-tukde gang disease would rise to highest level in Congress, he said accusing party of insulting Kannada fighters who fought for Indian independence and to insult the patriotism of millions of kannadigas.
Congress wanted to somehow come to power in Karnataka to get some political oxygen, he said, adding that people here can never forgive them for this sin… Congress will get the answer to that on May 10 with full force.
Earlier in the day, Modi addressed a rally in Shivamogga, where he said Congress was scared because its lies weren’t working.
Now Congress is so scared and scared that when their lies haven’t worked, those who aren’t on the campaign trail are brought here. Congress has begun to offload blame for the defeat on each other, he said.
His comment came a day after former Congresswoman Sonia Gandhi addressed a rally in Huballi-Dharwad, her first campaign activity since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Former Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jagadish Shettar is running as a Congress candidate in the constituency.
Congressional policy and development work is only on paper. They will never be able to develop Karnataka. They just peddle lies. The women of Karnataka have been completely neglected by the Congress government in the past. They didn’t do any development work for the farmers. BJP worked for farmers in the state. Now all the lies of Congress are fully exposed and the BJP will form the government with a full majority, Modi said.
Expressing his gratitude for the overwhelming response he received during his roadshow, which was cut short due to the NEET exam, in Bengaluru, Modi said: I have received so much love from the people of Karnataka, that language will not be a barrier between us.
The NEET exam was due to take place today. Therefore, I told my party members that our review could take place on May 10, but the review of children should be kept in mind. So we took our road show out that morning and finished it early, he said.
The PM roadshow was originally scheduled to last eight hours on Saturday, but was split into two parts to avoid inconvenience to the public. Considering the national eligibility and entrance test, the BSP further modified the two-day event.
Targeting the Prime Minister and the BJP during the tour, Congress tweeted: If you look at the roads blocked and the people locked inside, it’s doubtful that India has truly achieved independence. A woman with a young child had to fight with the police because she couldn’t drive. The Kannadigas got no benefit from Modi, and now there is no peace either. Is this democracy?
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at a public meeting in Kalaburagi said: Modi keeps saying what Congress has done in the past 70 years if we had not done anything in 70 years you would not have been the Prime Minister of this country. We brought independence.
Karnataka will go to the polls on May 10 and the counting of the votes will take place on May 13.
