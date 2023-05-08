Politics
Indonesian President condemns attack on Myanmar, says peace efforts will continue Radio Free Asia
UPDATED 9:30 a.m. EDT May 8, 2023.
Indonesia’s president said on Monday that an attack on aid workers in Myanmar’s eastern Shan State would not deter his country in its efforts as ASEAN chairman this year to try to bring back peace in Myanmar.
Joko Widodo, commonly known as Jokowi, was speaking in the Indonesian town of Labuan Bajo ahead of a three-day summit of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations which begins on Tuesday.
He confirmed that members of the ASEAN Coordination Center for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Center) had come under fire from an unknown group while delivering humanitarian aid on Sunday, but said that the shots had interfered with.
This will in no way diminish the resolve of ASEAN and Indonesia to call for an end to the use of force and violence. Stop the violence because civilians have become victims. Let’s sit together and start a dialogue, Jokowi said.
Residents told RFA that the convoy also carried officials from the Indonesian and Singaporean embassies in Yangon. No injuries were reported.
The convoy came under fire Sunday morning on a road through Hsihseng township, according to residents who did not want to be named for security reasons.
They said the convoy was heading towards the Pa-O National Liberation Army (PNLO) Liaison Office based in Hsihseng to discuss assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs), but was forced to turn back.
Besides two officers from the Singapore Embassy and two from the Indonesian Embassy, there were three officials from the AHA center and several administrative staff from the junta, residents said.
The Pa-O National Organization (PNO), which is allied with Myanmar’s military regime, and the junta both have checkpoints near the scene of the shooting.
There were conflicting accounts of who opened fire on the convoy, which was moving through an area where rival forces operate.
A PNO military affairs official who did not want to be named for security reasons told RFA that the shooting was carried out by five members of the rival Pa-O National Liberation Army, which is fighting for a democratic federal union system in Myanmar.
They were caught by the army as they fired and tried to flee, the official said.
The incident occurred in our area controlled by PNO. They invaded it and started shooting although there was no problem. I don’t know why they fired.
He said no one was injured although the windows of the vehicles were shattered by bullets.
Calls from the RFA to the PNLO went unanswered on Monday, but an official close to the organization who also declined to be named told RFA that the PNLO did not carry out the shooting.
The PNLO works to help the internally displaced, he said.
Now they are calling on foreign diplomats and aid group officials to meet to [discuss] this issue. It is impossible that the NOCP fired [the convoy].
Calls to the junta’s Shan state spokesman, Khun Thein Maung, went unanswered.
RFA also called and emailed the Singapore and Indonesian embassies in Yangon regarding the incident, but received no response.
The Myanmar conflict is likely to be one of the main topics at the ASEAN summit in Indonesia, but Junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing was not invited to attend.
However, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Friday that her country had quietly engaged with the State Administrative Council as the junta regime is officially known with the National Unity Government. Myanmar’s parallel and armed ethnic organizations in his role as ASEAN chair this year.
She said more than 60 engagements this year, which also included talks with the European Union, Japan, the United Nations and the United States, aimed to build trust with megaphone-less diplomacy.
Referring to the five-point ASEAN plan agreed to by the junta in April 2021 and subsequently ignored by the country’s military chiefs, the Indonesian president said on Monday that the 10-member group may struggle to secure the adhesion of the junta, but that he did not lose hope.
The situation in Myanmar is complex and Indonesia continues to press for the implementation of the five-point consensus. Various efforts have been made, Jokowi said.
Translated by RFA Burmese. Edited by Mike Firn.
TrueNews reporter Ahmad Syamsudin from Labuan Bajo, Indonesia contributed to this report.
BenarNews is an information service affiliated with RFA.
