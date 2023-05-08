Bosnian politicians campaign for Erdogan in Turkish elections





Senior Bosnian politicians in Bosnia, Serbia and Montenegro have called on ethnic Bosnian Turks to support President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling AKP party in the upcoming May 14 Turkish elections. They messaged over the weekend via social media, paid visits and participated in meetings and political rallies in Turkey itself. A modern and strong Turkey under the leadership of Turkish President Erdogan means a modern and strong Balkans. All Bosnians…and other nations look to Erdogan. The policy of the Bosnians of Sandzak is peace, justice and development, just like President Erdogan and his AKP, Sulejman Ugljanin, chairman of the Democratic Action Party of Sandzak in Serbia said thousands of Bosnian Turks at a rally in the Bayrampasa district of Istanbul. Ugljanin said in Bayrampasa’s so-called “Bosniak getto” that for the Bosnians of Sandzak, the victory of Erdogan and the AKP on May 14 is a victory for all of us. Ugljanin was accompanied by other senior SDA Sandzak politicians and Bosnian MPs in the Serbian parliament. He was not alone in Türkiye. Another Bosnian delegation from Montenegro was also present at a political rally by Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu. Admir Adovic, Minister of Labor of Montenegro [of the Bosniak Party in Montenegro] is with us today. On one side, Ugljanin, on the other Adovic. Turkey friends are here We will win with our friends, Soylu said sunday. Bosnian delegations from Serbia and Montenegro also visited Bosnian migrant NGOs in Istanbul’s Bayrampasa, Sefakoy, Yeni Bosna and Pendik districts which have large Bosnian populations. The exact number of Turkish citizens of Bosnian origin is not known. Turkey’s constitution prohibits keeping records of the ethnic origin of its citizens. However, estimates suggest that 2-5 million Turkish citizens are of Bosnian origin, mainly in western Turkey, Thrace and Istanbul. After the collapse of the Ottoman Empire, the migration of Bosnian Muslims from the Balkans to Thrace and Anatolia began. Other large waves of migration continued during and after the two world wars and during communist Yugoslavia. The delegations attended President Erdogan’s big election rally in Istanbul on Sunday, giving their full support. Bakir Izetbegovic, leader of Bosnia’s main party, the Democratic Action Party, SDA, also showed his support for President Erdogan in the upcoming May 14 elections on Twitter. Dear Bosnians [of Turkey]I invite you to go to the polls and support Recep Tayyip Erdogan because Turkey needs him, but the Bosnians and Bosnia also need him, Izetbegovic writing Saturday in a Twitter thread. He added that Erdogan’s government was very important for Bosnians in Bosnia and Sandzak, a region straddling Serbia and Montenegro with a predominantly Bosnian population. During his 21-year rule, Erdogan has pursued a proactive foreign policy towards the Balkans. He is particularly interested in Bosnian Muslims in Bosnia and Sandzak and has personal relationships with conservative Bosnian politicians, including Izetbegovic and Ugljanin. Turkey is approaching important general and presidential elections on May 14. Polls show the race is tight between Erdogan and his opposition challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu for the presidential seat and the race between their alliances for a parliamentary majority is also neck and neck.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://balkaninsight.com/2023/05/08/bosniak-politicians-campaign-for-erdogan-in-turkish-elections/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

