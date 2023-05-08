He has no defence: Judge calls Trump a bluff after he threatens to confront E. Jean Carroll





Former President Donald Trump passed the deadline on Sunday to testify in his defense of the rape and defamation allegations by E. John Carroll.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan gave Trump’s legal team until Sunday to file a request for testimony from the former president, but nothing has been filed, according to Politico.

Trump did not show up for trial despite the jury watching excerpts from his October deposition. Trump attorney Joe Tacopina immediately closed his case Thursday after Carroll’s team concluded, but Kaplan gave Trump more time to seek testimony after the former president promised to cut short his travels to Ireland to “confront” Carroll.

If Trump misses the deadline, Kaplan warned, “this ship will be irrevocably set sail.”

Trump told reporters last week that he would “probably attend” the trial.

“I’m going back to New York. I was falsely accused by this woman, I have no idea who she is, it’s ridiculous,” he said. “I’m going home early because a woman made a claim that is totally false, it’s false,” he added.

Trump also called the case a “political attack” and claimed the judge was “extremely hostile” and “don’t like me very much.”

Trump’s lawyers weren’t thrilled with the plan. Shortly after Trump’s remarks, Tacopina told the New York Daily News that his client would not testify at trial.

Former US attorney Joyce White Vance said “Trump folded like a sweet little mouse.”

“The judge called Trump’s bluff,” she told MSNBC, adding that “what the judge is doing here is he’s stopping Trump from telling everyone what a terrible biased judge he was. “.

Carroll testified during the trial that Trump raped her in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman store in the 1990s. The jury also heard from a friend that Carroll spoke about the alleged assault after she produced and of two women who also accused Trump of sexual assault. The jury also heard the infamous Access Hollywood tape in which Trump brags about grabbing women “by the pussy.”

“Carroll’s evidence was strong, including his testimony” and corroboration from other witnesses, former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks tweeted. But Trump “has no defence. None. Zero,” she wrote.

During an excerpt from his deposition, Trump defended the Access Hollywood tape, doubling down on his belief that stardom allows celebrities to take advantage of women.

“Well, historically that’s been true with stars,” he said. “If you look at the last million years, I guess that’s mostly true. Not always, but mostly true. Unfortunately or fortunately,” he added.

Former US attorney Barb McQuade argued the deposition video was “devastating to her case”.

“He affirms the feelings he expressed in this [Access Hollywood] registration. There are 1000 ways to hijack this recording; you can tell that was an offensive and misguided joke. You can tell we were just huffing, it was just locker room talk, all that sort of thing,” she told MSNBC.

“Not only did he repeat it, but he defended it and said yes, he’s the kind of person who has a right to this kind of behavior,” she added. “I think it’s devastating and damaging. It seems like a rare candid moment for Donald Trump. I think it certainly supports E. Jean Carroll’s claims.”

