Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ignoring Issues Affecting People: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra







At an election rally held at Kolnad in Mulki, about 30 km from here on Sunday, Priyanka said, “It is election time, when leaders come to talk about various issues. However, a few days ago, in this very place, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about terrorism and national security. In Karnataka, it is not an electoral issue. Probably when his officials were preparing his speech, they found no other problem.

“Managers might have thought of writing about jobs, but no jobs have been created here. Another manager might have wanted to write about rising prices, but the prices of all essentials have already gone up Then the officials may have decided that the Prime Minister will only talk about terrorism and security,” she said, adding that 1.5 crore rupees have been looted in the last three years in Karnataka.

Priyanka said: “If there is any ‘aatank’ (terror) that the people of Karnataka are facing, then it is the 40% commission, rising prices and unemployment. People are being terrorized by government sector vacancies where 40% government has fixed rates for each position Terrorism is no action taken when millions of rupees are seized from an MP’s son Due to BJP government terrorism, Dakshina Kannada which was known as the birthplace of banking, for establishing Corporation Bank, Vijaya Bank, Syndicate Bank and Canara Bank, is now left with only one bank. others have all been merged.”

She credited Jawaharlal Nehru for giving the district an airport and Indira Gandhi for building a port. She asked the public to whom the airport and the port have now been sold. “If it’s not terrorism, then what is terrorism? Instead of talking about solutions to people’s problems, they talk about religion and feelings, to get people to vote for them. An election is an opportunity to change your future,” she added. told the audience.

Regarding the allegations of efforts to merge Nandini with Gujarat’s Amul brand, she said that Congress would strengthen the Karnataka brand. She also pledged to exert efforts to ensure that 2.5 lakh vacancies will be filled within a year.

She also reiterated promises from the Congress manifesto that Tulu will be included in Schedule VIII of the Constitution; An insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh for fishermen and an interest-free loan of Rs 1 lakh for female fishermen, among others.

Priayanka began his speech by greeting the people of Tulu, saying ‘Manteregla enna solmelu’ and said the region is a holy land of daivas, dharma, Jainism, Durgaparameshwari of Kateel and Bappanadu, and said declared that the people here live in harmony, with the truth in their hearts.

Veteran Congress leader and former Union B minister Janardhana Poojary took part in the campaign rally. Referring to Poojary, Priyanka recalled her father Rajiv Gandhi often mentioning the veteran leader’s name. Inayath Ali, candidate of Mangaluru City North, and Mithun Rai, candidate of Moodbidri, spoke on this occasion.

