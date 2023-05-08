President Jokowi says 969 Indonesians have been evacuated from Sudan





Labuan Bajo (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said that a total of 969 Indonesian nationals have been successfully rescued from Sudan, where an armed conflict is currently ongoing. On Monday, the president said that of the 969 Indonesians, 936 were repatriated to Indonesia, while another 33 were evacuated from Sudan and are now in safe locations. “We will continue to improve and strengthen our protection for Indonesians in the future,” he said during his visit to Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai District, East Nusa Tenggara. The number of Indonesians evacuated announced by Jokowi on Monday shows that more Indonesians have been rescued since Friday May 5, when Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi announced that 955 Indonesians had been evacuated. She also noted that the evacuation process is being carried out stealthily to ensure that the evacuees remain safe amid security uncertainty in Sudan that could threaten their safety. “We are taking into account the safety and security of the Indonesian nationals we are going to evacuate as the conditions there are very dynamic and fluid which may affect the safety of our nationals,” Marsudi said. Meanwhile, the Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Cultural Affairs, Muhadjir Effendy, assured that the evacuation operation is going smoothly and that the safety of Indonesian evacuees from Sudan would be paramount during their evacuation amidst the conflict. in progress. The Hajj dormitory in East Jakarta had also been set up as a transit point for Indonesians arriving from Sudan. They will undergo health checks and will be able to rest at the site before returning to their hometown. Related News: Student hails Government of Sudan evacuation efforts

Related News: Government still trying to get some nationals out of Sudan: MAE

