ASEAN leaders to tackle regional crises at Tropical Resort

The sunny setting contrasts sharply with the seriousness of their program.

Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has chosen the remote, rustic port town of Labuan Bajo as a laid-back place to discuss an agenda rife with contentious issues. These include the continued bloody civil unrest in Myanmar and escalating territorial disputes in the South China Sea between the other leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The 10-nation regional bloc and its member states will meet for three days from Tuesday, with the growing rivalry between the United States and China playing a backdrop.

US President Joe Biden has bolstered an arc of alliances in the Indo-Pacific region to better counter China over Taiwan and longstanding territorial disputes in the strategic South China Sea that involve four ASEAN members: Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam. . Indonesia, chair of ASEAN this year, has also clashed with Chinese fishing fleets and coast guards that have strayed into what Jakarta says is its internationally recognized Exclusive Economic Zone in the gas-rich Natuna Sea. .

Jokowi, who is in his final year on the world stage as he reaches the end of his two-term limit, said ASEAN aims to work with any country to resolve issues through dialogue.

This includes Myanmar where, two years after the military takeover that ousted the administration of Aung San Suu Kyi and sparked a bloody civil war, ASEAN has failed to rein in the violence in its member state. A five-point peace plan by ASEAN leaders and Myanmar’s chief general, which calls for an immediate end to the killings and other violence and the start of a national dialogue, has been ignored by the army in power in Myanmar.

ASEAN has stopped inviting Myanmar’s military leaders to its biannual summits and would only allow non-political representatives to attend. Myanmar protested against this decision.

In a further concern about Myanmar, Indonesian officials said on Sunday that 20 of their nationals, who had been trafficked into Myanmar and coerced into committing cyber scams, had been released from Myanmar’s Myawaddy township and brought to the border. Thai over the weekend. During the summit, ASEAN leaders planned to express concern over such human trafficking schemes in a joint statement, a draft copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said her country, as ASEAN chair, has approached the Myanmar crisis in a non-adversarial way.

“Colleagues will certainly know that early in its leadership, Indonesia decided to adopt a megaphone-less diplomatic approach,” Retno said. “The goal is to provide space for the parties to build trust and for the parties to be more open in communication.”

Jokowi’s choice of a seaside location with stunning sunrises and sunsets and the chirping of birds chirping all day completes this approach.

The Indonesian leader also hoped the high-level ASEAN summit would put Labuan Bajo and the outer islands, dotted with white sand beaches and even a rare pink sand beach, in the spotlight of global tourism.

“It’s a very good time for us to host the ASEAN summit and introduce Labuan Bajo to the world,” said the president, who flew in on Sunday with his wife for a red carpet welcome flanked by military honor guards and villagers dancing with flowers. – Filled headgear.

But there are some problems.

The remote fishing town with just three traffic lights and around 6,000 residents is desperately short of hotels for the swarm of ASEAN diplomats, delegates and journalists. Many had to arrange to share rooms.

Unlike the more popular resort island of Bali or the bustling concrete jungle of the capital Jakarta, which has hosted international conclaves in high-end hotels and convention centers, Labuan Bajo is a much smaller city than ‘a visitor can cross from end to end with a two-hour walk. There are no public buses, and villagers mostly get around on foot, scooters, or private cars.

A small team of local technicians wearing hard hats were flown in to lay cables and extend internet connections to the sites on short notice.

On Sunday, the small Labuan Bajo airport was packed with visitors. Teams of diplomats and journalists arrived to greet the banners announcing the optimistic motto of the summit, “ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth”.

Outside the airport named after the Komodo dragons, traffic quickly piled up in the brutal midday sun.

When the sun rose on Monday morning, workers were still cementing road sides around the sites, a day before the summit was due to open.

Andre Kurniawan, who works at a dive center in Labuan Bajo, said the infrastructure development would be a boon for Labuan Bajo villagers. “We were isolated from some areas before and now they are open and the areas are improving. I hope Labuan Bajo can be a better tourist town in the future,” he said.

Azril Azahari, president of an association of Indonesian academic experts on tourism, told the AP that Labuan Bajo was not ready and was apparently chosen to host the summit on short notice. “Hospitality and accommodation has become a problem. There is a ship used for accommodation and it is not an accommodation ship,” he said.

Welcoming visitors to her cafe ahead of the summit, Suti Ana said that while it was not the best time to host Labuan Bajo, ASEAN would boost local businesses. “But we can’t wait, so now is the time,” she said.

Choosing the small port city was not a bad idea, Azril said, if accompanied by proper planning and government investment in infrastructure.

Located on the western tip of Flores Island in southern Indonesia, Labuan Bajo, apart from its beaches and diving and snorkeling spots, is best known as the gateway to the National Park of Komodo, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the only place in the world. where Komodo dragons, the largest lizards in the world, are found in the wild.

Conservationists and tourism analysts worry that a broader public interest will place more emphasis on the already endangered Komodo dragons. Only about 3,300 were known to exist in 2022.

“If more people come, sooner or later the Komodo dragons can’t breed in peace, that can be a problem,” Azahari said, citing long-standing fears the Komodos could face extinction. without full protection.

Despite the obstacles, Indonesian officials said they would do everything to successfully and safely host the ASEAN summit in Labuan Bajo.

“If there is any unrest along the way, it will be a great stain on the dignity of the nation,” Edistasius Endi, the regent of West Manggarai district in Labuan Najo, said in a statement.

