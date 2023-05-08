Road to 2024 | With Narendra Modi as message, Karnataka polls as leg work, BJP sets the stage for 2024

IN 2014, when Congress faced a humiliating rout in the BJP-swept Lok Sabha elections on a Narendra Modi wave, one of the reasons attributed to its downfall was the party’s failure to communicate the flagship initiatives of the Manmohan Singh government such as RTI and MNREGA, and to counter the BJP’s corruption campaign against him.

Singh’s successor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, proved to be an absolute contrast. As evidenced once again by the Karnataka campaign which ended on Monday, with Modi in the lead and, in his dual-powered sarkar message, making the election as much about his government as Basavaraj Bommai’s.

However, with the BJP, the messaging is uninterrupted, with the series of events marking 100 episodes of Modi’s monthly radio show Mann ki Baat being a perfect example. It was a snapshot of the now nine-year Modi government, a national platform for his various projects and an exercise in improving the image of the Prime Minister himself in the midst of a crucial election that is expected to be difficult for the BJP.

Moreover, it laid the groundwork for the BJP Lok Sabha election campaign in 2024 which is already moving forward. In Karnataka, in particular, the party ensured that the Assembly’s intense campaign was also used to reach out to voters for next year’s big battle. According to some vistaraks or full time workers, 50% of the work for 2024 is already done.

In the city of Tumkur, a vistarak who declined to be named saying what matters is their work, not their names, detailed how they were tasked with explaining to voters why the BJP had taken a particular position on an issue. For example, Modi rejects the promises of opposition parties as revdi culture, while differentiating it from the BJP government’s own welfare programs.

He said he’s spoken to roadside vendors along the highway about, among other things, why gifts turn around and bite voters in the back. We tell them that the money for the free power or the free sarees indirectly comes out of their pockets (in terms of taxes or price increase)…that when they get these free things, the bill comes through the back door. Many of them understand the dangers behind the giveaways, the vistarak said.

A party employee gave the example of connecting voters to the vishwaguru tag for Modi. People are happy to know that PM Modi is a world leader and earns respect as a vishwaguru. But, after a while, they may ask how it concerns them. So we tell them that the credibility and acceptability of PM Modi helps to attract investment from all over the world and in turn create jobs for their children.

This message of keeping the big picture in mind is visible among workers all the way across Karnataka. Any ardent BJP supporter can give you arguments on why rising fuel prices, inflation or unemployment are justified, as well as how Modi elevated India’s stature in the world.

Under Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, the BJP has always been ahead of the game when it comes to messaging. In the 2019 election, he used WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook to his advantage, with party leaders claiming to have created three WhatsApp groups for each of the 90,000 polling booths and cultivated over a million social media volunteers to deliver his message. to voters.

In an address to BJP workers on the party’s founding day recently, the Prime Minister asked them to use Instagram reels for this as well.

Apart from Karnataka, the vistaraks are at work in the eight other states which will see elections this year. In January, the BJP delegated them to every assembly seat in those states, except for the 160 Lok Sabha constituencies it had previously identified as those needing an extra boost for the 2024 elections.

They attend regular training sessions, where the BJP updates them on what the party wants them to highlight in their interactions.

However, the very success of this elaborate and meticulously planned effort ultimately depends on whether the BJP has an organization set up in a particular state. Where this is not the case, such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, it faces a challenge. Another feature of a BJP campaign is the way the prime minister is front and center, with all the talk shaped around his personality, the assumption in the party being that his popularity, undiminished at the start of its 10th year, will prevail over any anti-incumbent, whether the national will triumph over the regional or the local.

Come on May 13, it will be tested in Karnataka.