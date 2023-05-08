E. Jean Carroll was ‘exactly’ Donald Trump type, lawyer says in closing argument





E. Jean Carroll was “exactly” Donald Trump’s type, and the former president didn’t show up for his civil trial accusing him of rape because he “knows what he did to her”, has said his lawyer in his pleadings Monday in Manhattan. to research.

Addressing the jury of six men and three women, Roberta Kaplan played a video of the former president’s deposition in October in the case, where he looked at a photo of Carroll from the late 1980s and the identified as a photo of Marla Maples, Trump’s second wife.

Trump had said in his deposition and in public statements after Carroll accused him of sexually assaulting her in a Manhattan department store that he wouldn’t do it because she was ‘not my type’ “.

“In other words, she wasn’t attractive enough to be sexually assaulted,” Kaplan told the jury.

After the mistake was pointed out to Trump by his attorney, he said the image was “blurred.” Kaplan introduced him to the jury. It’s not a blur at all, she says, and Carroll was “exactly her type.”

She also played jurors part of the notorious Access Hollywood video, where Trump was caught on a hot mic saying he kisses and gropes women without their consent because when you’re a star, they let you have it. TO DO. You can do anything.

He tells you, in his own words, his modus operandi, his MO, Kaplan said.

She then played part of the deposition where she asked him if his comment about the stars was true.

Well, that’s what if you look at the last million years, I guess that’s largely true. Not always, but largely true. Unfortunately or fortunately, said Trump.

Kaplan told the jury, He actually used the word happily describing sexual assault.

Who would say fortunately? added the lawyer. Someone who thinks he’s a star. He thinks stars like him can get away with it.

Carroll is suing Trump for assault and battery stemming from the alleged rape inside a locker room at Bergdorf Goodmans department store in the mid-1990s, and for defamation for claiming she committed a prank after presenting her allegations in 2019.

Trump has denied Carroll’s sexual assault allegation and maintains that he did not defame her because he was telling the truth. His lawyer is expected to make his final statement later Monday.

Trump decided not to testify in the case and his attorneys did not call any witnesses, which Kaplan noted to the jury. Trump didn’t show up, she said, because he knows what he’s done.

