Closing arguments underway in former President Donald Trump’s libel and battery lawsuit





NEW YORK CITY – E. Jean Carroll “was exactly” Donald Trump’s type and he sexually assaulted her the same way he described the treatment of women on the infamous Access Hollywood tape, said Monday a lawyer for Carroll during a closing statement on his defamation and beatings. trial.

The attorney, Roberta Kaplan, again played for the jury the excerpt from Trump’s October 2022 deposition in which he confuses Carroll with his second wife.

“What did Mr. Trump do after I showed him this photo? He looked at it for a moment and then, unprompted, he said ‘it’s Marla,'” Carroll told the jury. “She was exactly his type!

Kaplan claimed Trump only corrected himself when his own attorney stepped in, realizing how potentially damaging the statement was.

“He said the photo was blurry. But that’s the photo ladies and gentlemen,” Kaplan said, putting the 1980s photo of Carrol, her then-husband John Johnson, Trump and his then-wife Ivanna Trump on the screen. “The truth is that E Jean Carroll, a former cheerleader and Mrs. Indiana, was exactly Donald Trump’s type.”

Kaplan juxtaposed Trump’s misidentification with his remarks on the Access Hollywood tape, on which he is heard saying he just starts kissing women out of the blue and grabbing them by their genitals.

“What is Donald Trump doing here? He tells you in his own words how he treats women. That’s his modus operandi,” Kaplan said.

During the deposition, Trump is heard saying how stars can get away with driving: “Well, that’s what if you look at the last million years. I guess a lot of that is true. Not always, but mostly true. Unfortunately or fortunately,” Trump is heard saying.

“Fortunately or unhappily? Who would say fortunately to describe the act of sexual assault? I know who,” Kaplan said. “He thinks stars like him can get away with it. He thinks he can get away with it here.”

Kaplan implored the jury, “You have to hold him accountable for what he did.”

She also reminded the jury during closing statements that former President Trump offered no defense during his trial for assault and defamation.

“He didn’t even bother to show up here in person,” Kaplan said.

She said Trump offered the jury “lie after lie after lie” and proved himself unworthy of the jury’s trust.

The defense relies on cross-examination of the plaintiff’s 11 witnesses, including Carroll herself who was repeatedly asked by defense attorney Joe Tacopina why she did not scream during the alleged rape.

Kaplan reminded the jury of a psychologist who said “screaming is one of the least likely things to actually happen.”

Kaplan said other Carroll behaviors that the defense questioned were also consistent with someone experiencing trauma, including watching The Apprentice, keeping the dress she wore the night of the alleged assault, and returning to Bergdorf. Goodman. Not doing these things, Kaplan said, would have forced Carroll to acknowledge how the alleged rape had affected her.

Kaplan said Trump’s argument appears to be that if she’s going to accuse him of rape “she’s got to play the role,” but the lawyer argued that didn’t match the expectations placed on victims of other types. of crimes.

“Are they required to live a life of total suffering to seek justice in court? Of course not,” Kaplan said.

In his closing statement, Kaplan asked the jury not to award specific damages, saying the case was not about money but about restoring Carroll’s name.

“What’s the price for decades of living alone with no company? Nobody to cook with, nobody to walk your dog with, nobody to watch TV with,” Kaplan said. “I’m not going to put a number on that.”

She, however, implored the jury to hold Trump accountable.

“In this country, even the most powerful person can be held accountable in court. No one, not even a former president, is above the law,” Kaplan said. “Your job is to uphold this fundamental principle.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://6abc.com/donald-trump-e-jean-carroll-trial-rape/13223142/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos