Indonesian president condemns ‘shootout’ involving ASEAN officials in Myanmar





Indonesian President Joko Widodo has condemned a ‘shootout’ involving Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) officials providing humanitarian aid to Myanmar and called for an end to violence in the torn country by conflicts. Key points: Myanmar has been trapped in a spiral of violence and economic turmoil since the military toppled an elected government in 2021

Myanmar has been trapped in a spiral of violence and economic turmoil since the military toppled an elected government in 2021 Indonesia’s president did not give details of what he called a ‘shootout’ but said it would not deter pressure for peace in Myanmar

Indonesia’s president did not give details of what he called a ‘shootout’ but said it would not deter pressure for peace in Myanmar For months, Indonesia has been quietly engaging the Burmese junta, shadow government and ethnic armed groups to try to start a peace process It is unclear who was behind the incident, which Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesman Teuku Faizasyah said happened in Hsi Hseng township in western Shan state. , and targeted officials from the ASEAN Humanitarian Aid Center. Myanmar has been trapped in a spiral of violence and economic turmoil since the military toppled an elected government in 2021 and launched a brutal campaign to crush dissent. Escalating military attacks and clashes with armed resistance movements across the country have prompted calls, including from Myanmar’s ASEAN neighbors, to end all hostilities and allow access to humanitarian aid. Jokowi, as the Indonesian president is popularly known, did not give details of what he called a “shooting”, but said it would not deter Indonesian and ASEAN efforts to make pressure for peace in Myanmar. “Stop using force, stop violence because it is the people who will be the victims. This condition will not win anyone,” he said, adding that Indonesia encourages all stakeholders to dialogue and find solutions. Myanmar’s national unity shadow government, which is allied with anti-junta militias, the People’s Defense Forces (PDF), said it was not involved in the incident. The PDF did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesman for Myanmar’s junta did not respond to a request for comment. Indonesia has been quietly engaging the Burmese junta, shadow government and ethnic armed groups for months to try to launch a peace process, its foreign minister said last week. Reuters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-05-09/indonesia-president-condemns-shootout-involving-asean-members/102319404 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos