Patrick Grady is the latest example of a politician clinging on for life

As he blundered from scandal to scandal, and first voters and then his colleagues abandoned him, he hung on for life, refusing to loosen his grip on Downing Street.

But while that quality might have been particularly brazen in Johnson’s case, it was certainly not unique to him. Once they have found their stone, politicians are quite difficult to move.

It can take a tremendous amount of time, effort and personal sacrifice to be elected. After the excitement and relief of winning, no one wants to return their medal.

The desire to continue, to serve his constituents and to prove that getting elected was no accident, is understandable.

The respect of one’s peers and the advantages of power and influence are also not to be sniffed at.

And in a profession littered with failures, longevity makes a passable substitute for quality.

Rare are the cases of MPs and MSPs who suddenly dumped it after deciding they had taken the wrong turn in life.

Labor MSP Ian Welsh is still remembered in Holyrood quizzes for getting him elected in 1999, he resigned after six months and called parliament’s first by-election, but that’s a great rarity.

This inevitably means that many politicians overstay their welcome, marching past their peak.

Worse still, many are trying to stay put despite wrongdoing and notoriety, viewing the resignation as an abject admission of guilt. The SNP has had a series of these in recent years.

In 2013, Dunfermline MSP Bill Walker took a month to leave Holyrood despite being convicted of a series of domestic violence offenses against his ex-wives.

In 2017 Aberdeen MSP Mark McDonald resigned as minister for improper conduct, and in 2020 Finance Secretary Derek Mackay quit government after being exposed by the press for harassing a schoolboy with text messages.

However, the latter two retained their seats in parliament as absentee independents, conceding only that the gig was up in the 2021 Holyrood election.

Former SNP MP Margaret Ferrier is currently trying to stay on as MP for Rutherglen & Hamilton West by appealing a 30-day suspension for recklessly breaking Covid rules.

Milking the last of their wages before becoming nearly unemployable is part of the calculation, of course, but never underestimate the ego and complacency in such cases either.

The latest example is Patrick Grady, SNP MP for Glasgow North since 2015.

Just over a year into his job, in October 2016, the 36-year-old MP made a drunken pass at a 19-year-old party staffer at a party.

Mr. Grady, under the influence of alcohol, made a sexual advance to the Complainant in the mistaken belief that the advance would be welcome. The advance included touching and stroking the complainant’s neck, hair and back, according to a subsequent investigation.

Mr Gradys’ punishment was a two-day ban from the Commons and a six-month ban from the SNP, although privately he was backed by the party.

The scandal, and SNP’s mishandling of it, made headlines last summer.

However, Mr Grady, like a limpet, is now considering running in the general election.

The Scottish Sun reported that the devout Catholic believes he can win over the faithful to win votes.

The problem with limpet MPs is that they don’t just shame themselves.

They also raise questions for and about their parties.

If possible, Grady could fail the internal audit of Glasgow North’s bid this time around.

But that would beg the question of why…

