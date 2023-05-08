Prime Minister Modi’s Visit, BJP Grassroots Labor Lift Party Prospects in North Karnataka





hubbali: Prime Minister Narendra Modi camping in Karnataka and addressing a rally in Haveri has boosted the morale of party cadres in North Karnataka. Along with this, the organizational machinery of the BJP is working tirelessly and has nearly completed four rounds of door-to-door campaigns. In Hubbali, BJP candidate Mahesh Tenginkai, the party’s general secretary and blue-eyed boy to top BL leader Santhosh, worked hard to defeat Congress candidate Jagadish Shettar whose exit from the BJP became national news. While Shettar enjoys local support and goodwill, being a six-term MP and former chief minister, Hubbali’s seat is a BJP and RSS stronghold. The arrival of the Prime Minister in the neighboring district of Haveri where he dwelt on the development measures undertaken by his government and a “dual engine” government in the state seems to have struck a chord with voters. Mr Krishan Tulangi, a farmer from Hubbali, told IANS: “The Prime Minister said that the Indian government is buying urea at a price of Rs 50 per kg and distributing it to farmers at Rs 5 per kg. This is a very important gesture from the BJP government towards the farmers. This time I will vote for BJP even though Jagadish Shettar is a good person and a winnable candidate. In Gadag there is also support for BJP candidates and most of those this correspondent spoke to said that even though the Karnataka BJP is falling short and allegations of corruption are there, the Prime Minister was doing a good job for the country. To support it, they must vote for the BJP. Basavaraj Pujar, driver at Gadag, told IANS: “The Prime Minister, in his speech in Haveri, said that our country is currently the fifth largest economy in the world and will soon become the third largest economy. This filled me with pride and I decided to vote for the BJP. In Belagavi, on the other hand, the presence of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi (MES), which represents the merger of the border districts of Karnataka with Maharashtra, risks clouding the prospects of the four-seat BJP. Apart from the prime minister’s roadshow and public programs, the presence of grassroots RSS cadres helps the BJP carry out door-to-door investigations, which the Congress lacks. Another factor is the presence of a large number of young people to campaign for the BJP while the Congress has middle-aged people in its campaign team. With only two days left before the election and the campaign ended today, the BJP and Congress are in all-out mode to garner maximum votes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siasat.com/pm-modis-visit-bjps-grassroots-work-lift-party-prospects-in-north-karnataka-2584851/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos