Army slams Imran Khan for fabricated allegations against senior army officer





Chairman of the Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf party, Imran Khan. @PTIofficial

RAWALPINDI: The Chief Military Spokesperson has slammed Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan for his irresponsible and groundless allegations against a senior serving officer.

The President of the PTI has made highly irresponsible and baseless allegations against a senior serving officer without any evidence, the Director General of Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said in a statement on Monday.

The head of the PTI claimed that a senior army officer, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah were behind his assassination attempt on November 3, 2022, but did not have so far provided no evidence to authorities, while all of those charged have denied the allegations. .

These fabricated and malicious allegations are extremely unfortunate, deplorable and unacceptable, the military spokesperson said.

Senior analyst Shahzeb Khanzada said while what happened with the ousted prime minister in November was a tragedy, his background suggests he may be targeting people to boost his political support, presenter Muneeb Farooq supporting his analysis.

Khan also blamed former army chief General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa for ousting him from his government in April last year, but has still been unable to prove it.

The army spokesperson, in the statement, also said that a trend has been observed over the past year in which army personnel are targeted for their political motives.

It has been a consistent pattern for [the] last year in which the heads of the military and intelligence agencies are the target of insinuations and sensational propaganda for the pursuit of political objectives.

The ISPR DG added that politicians should refrain from making baseless allegations and warned that if such a trend were to continue, the military had the right to take legal action.

We call on the concerned political leader to resort to legal channels and stop making false allegations. The institution reserves the right to take legal action against manifestly false and dishonest statements and propaganda.

‘Are military officers above the law?’

Prior to the army’s statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had condemned the PTI leader’s tirade against the senior officer. To this, Khan criticized the prime minister, asking if “[military] officers were above the law?

“As someone who has suffered 2 assassination attempts on his life in the last few months, may I dare to ask the SS the following questions: do I, as a citizen, have the right to appoint those whom I consider as responsible for the attacks on me? Why was I denied my legal and constitutional right to register an FIR?”

“Does the SS tweet mean my officers are above the law or can’t commit a crime?” he wondered. The head of the PTI further asked that if a person is accused of a crime, how can one perceive that an entire institution is being slandered?

“Who was powerful enough to sabotage the Wazirabad JIT while the PTI government was in power in Punjab?”

Khan, without naming anyone, said when Prime Minister Shehbaz can answer all his questions honestly, it would indicate a powerful man and his accomplices “all above the law”.

“So it’s time for us to officially declare that in Pakistan there is only the law of the jungle where might is right.”

