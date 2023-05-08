Donald Trump can’t win in 2024, says potential presidential candidate





Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie believes former President Donald Trump ‘can’t win’ the 2024 presidential election and says a rematch between Trump and President Joe Biden would be bad for Republicans .

Christie, a Republican who served as governor of New Jersey from 2010 to 2018, plans to enter the race for the 2024 presidential nomination. If he does, he will join Trump and several others who have already launched campaigns.

In 2016, Christie sought the Republican nomination but dropped out of the race and endorsed Trump on February 26 of that year. He had already been considered a viable presidential candidate in the 2012 primary season, while the GOP nomination ultimately went to Senator Mitt Romney.

Christie told WABC 770 AM’s Cats Roundtable with John Catsimatidis on Sunday that Trump had “only lost” since 2016.

Former US President Donald Trump arrives at Aberdeen Airport on May 1, 2023 in Aberdeen, Scotland. A potential Trump rival says the former president cannot win in 2024. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

“I’m very concerned that we’re headed for a Trump-Biden rematch,” Christie said, adding, “A Trump-Biden rematch is bad for the Republican Party.”

Newsweek contacted former President Trump’s office via email for comment.

President Biden announced his intention to seek re-election in 2024, as widely expected, while Trump entered the race soon after the 2022 midterm elections.

A recent poll suggests another Trump-Biden matchup is in the cards, as both candidates are currently leading potential primaries. As incumbent, Biden is not expected to face a major challenge, but Trump is already in competition with several declared candidates.

Biden is being challenged for the Democratic nomination by Robert F. Kennedy Jr, nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy and outspoken anti-vaccine activist, as well as 2020 Democratic nominee Marianne Williamson.

Christie doubted the former president could succeed if he were to run against Biden again.

“Donald Trump has done nothing but lose since he won the election in 2016,” Christie said on Sunday. “We lost the House in 2018. The Senate and the White House in 2020. We underperformed in 2022 and lost more governorships and another Senate seat. Donald Trump can’t win.”

These election results are why Christie is considering his own presidential campaign. The Republican criticized Trump in recent public comments and continued that criticism.

“He’s doing an exercise in vanity to try to feel better. It won’t make the country better,” Christie said. “That’s why I’m thinking about it because I’m afraid the people who are in the race so far don’t want to face him directly.”

Writing on his Truth Social site on Sunday, Trump referenced Christie but did not directly address any of the former governor’s recent comments. Trump was calling out former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who is running for the GOP nomination and has been critical of Trump.

The former president wrote that Hutchinson “voted less than 1%, just a little ahead of Sloppy Chris Christie, and has NO chance of getting the nomination. Other than that, I like Ada [sic] a lot!”

Christie has not declared an official campaign; however, he is one of several potential GOP candidates who could enter the race. Florida Governor Don DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence are also expected to seek the Republican nomination.

Other candidates already in the Republican race include former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

