British troops defeated Qing dynasty forces in the 19th century Opium Wars, Chinese modernizers dreamed of building world-class armed forces with a mighty navy at their heart. Chinese spears and sailing ships were no match for steam gunboats, wrote Li Hongzhang, an official scholar who helped set up the country's first modern arsenal and shipyard in Shanghai in 1865. If China systematically studied Western technology, as Russia and Japan had done, it could be self-sufficient after a hundred years, he wrote.

It took longer than expected, but today his dream is within reach. China’s navy has overtaken the Americas as the largest in the world around 2020 and is now the centerpiece of a combat force the Pentagon sees as its pacing challenge. The question that plagues Chinese and Western military commanders is: can China continue on the same path, relentlessly expanding its ability to challenge US dominance? Or does a slowing Chinese economy and a more hostile and unified West mean that China’s relative power is peaking?

In recent months, some American scholars have advanced the latter case, arguing that China may soon attack Taiwan, the self-governing island it claims, as its relative advantages erode. We live in peak times in China, write Hal Brands and Michael Beckley, two American political scientists, in a book released in August. Beijing is a revisionist power that wants to reorganize the world, but its time to do so is already running out.

China’s supreme leader, Xi Jinping, certainly faces serious challenges, including an aging population, soaring local public debt, and a US government determined to rein in the People’s Liberation Armies ( PLA ) access to advanced Western technology. America is also revamping its armed forces and galvanizing its alliances to prepare for a war in Taiwan. Yet there is still plenty of evidence that, militarily, China’s power is far from at its peak.

Take China’s defense budget. It has grown by an average of more than 9% per year since Chinese leaders launched an ambitious military modernization program in the late 1990s. In 2023, China’s official military budget is expected to reach $224 billion. dollars, just behind that of the Americas, which is about four times larger (see graph 1). Raising defense spending at such a pace is more difficult with a slowing economy. Nevertheless, defense spending is expected to increase this year by 7.2%, roughly in line with the nominal rate expected by China. GDP growth. The military budget excludes some key items such as weapons development. Still, it’s a useful trend indicator, suggesting Mr Xi is limiting core defense spending to 1.6-1.7% of GDP about the same as over the past decade. If he can maintain that, based on the IMF fluent GDP China’s annual military spending is still expected to be far below that of the Americas by 2030, according to the Asia Power Index compiled by the Lowy Institute, an Australian think tank. But China will narrow the gap significantly by then, it predicts, increasing military spending in purchasing power parity terms by $155 billion, compared to $123 billion for the Americas. Even if his economy grows more slowly than expected, Xi has considerable leeway to divert resources to the armed forces from the civilian economy. And within the armed forces, he can prioritize areas he deems more strategically important, for example by downsizing the army, which accounts for nearly half of PLA s 2.2 million personnel in active service.

Naval contemplation

Defense spending does not always translate into military power. It depends on many other factors, including technology, alliances, and goals. But in the case of China, another useful indicator is the navy. It uses many different pieces of equipment, including missiles and aircraft, and would spearhead any effort to take Taiwan or project its power globally. Building ships is expensive and requires a strong industrial base, which reflects economic health. It is also possible to compare China’s shipbuilding plans with those of the Americas, which are made public.

So what do the numbers show? China’s navy has evolved over the past two decades from a puny coastal force of obsolete ships to a largely modern craft force that can carry out certain missions far from China’s shores, such as the evacuation of its citizens from Sudan in April. But it still falls short of Mr. Xi’s needs in several respects, including not having enough large amphibious ships to guarantee a successful invasion of Taiwan.

That will change this decade, the Pentagon predicts, as the Chinese navy retires the last of its old ships and adds larger, modern and versatile ones. It now has about 340 combat force ships (those that can contribute to combat), including aircraft carriers, submarines, frigates and destroyers. This number is expected to reach 400 by 2025 and 440 by 2030, according to the Pentagon (see chart 2). Among the new ships will be about a dozen large amphibious ships. Even assuming low defense budget growth, China’s navy would still reach about 356 ships by 2033, adding three aircraft carriers and nine large amphibious ships, according to the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments ( Shit ), a think tank in Washington that has designed a digital tool to assess China’s military procurement choices. I don’t think resource constraints are so great that Chinese leaders will start to think their relative advantages in power are being eroded, says Jack Bianchi of Shit . The US Navy, by comparison, had a combat strength of 296 ships in April (about half its Cold War peak) and expects that number to drop to around 290 by the end of this decade. . Thereafter, America could begin to close the gap. Its navy still has an official target of 355 ships. But budget constraints, political shifts and other factors could make that goal difficult to achieve even by 2040. And while China focuses its military buildup on Taiwan, America must maintain a global presence. Vessel numbers can be misleading. Ships in the Americas are even bigger and more capable. Yet China is also expected to catch up to these numbers over the next decade. According to the Pentagon, it is already largely composed of modern multi-role platforms equipped with advanced anti-ship, anti-aircraft and anti-submarine weapons and sensors. The Office of Naval Intelligence says the design and material quality of Chinese warships are in many cases comparable to those of the Americas and that China is rapidly closing the gap in all areas of deficiency.

One of China’s advantages is its vast shipbuilding industry, which is the largest in the world, accounting for 44% of commercial vessels produced globally in 2021 (see Chart 3). Only one state-owned company, the China State Shipbuilding Corporation ( CSSC ), accounted for more than a fifth of global orders that year. But it also produces most Chinese navy ships, often in the same shipyards as commercial vessels. For example, the CSSC Jiangnan Shipyard (the one founded by Li Hongzhang in 1865) completed China’s third aircraft carrier in 2022, but has also built dozens of freighters, including for Taiwanese customers. Combining production in this way makes it possible to support shipyards in times of economic downturn, to apply civilian technology and mass production techniques to shipbuilding and to circumvent sanctions aimed at PLA , says Monty Khanna, a retired Indian Navy rear admiral. U.S. shipbuilders, meanwhile, focus almost exclusively on defense contracts, making it difficult to ramp up production or maintain a steady supply of skilled workers.

Forged in battle

Yet there is one crucial area in which China will struggle to match America for many years, if not decades: experience. China has not been at war since the one with Vietnam, fought largely on land, in 1979. It has yet to perfect peacetime transport operations, let alone combat. And he hasn’t mastered the art of keeping his subs hidden, while tracking potentially hostile ones. America, by comparison, has honed these abilities over decades. China is also struggling to attract enough well-educated recruits to operate its new ships.

There is always, of course, a risk that Mr. Xi will go to war before his armed forces are ready. The most likely triggers would be for Taiwan to formally declare independence or for America to take steps to significantly improve the status or defenses of the islands. As he gets older and more vulnerable to health problems and political challenges, he may miscalculate or become impatient, like Vladimir Putin, the Russian President, the apparently did about Ukraine.

Some are already seeing signs of such impatience in Mr. Xi, who US officials say has ordered his armed forces to develop the capability to take Taiwan by 2027, the PLA s centenary. But that doesn’t mean he plans to attack until then, says the CIA . A lot PLA experts believe 2027 is more of a short-term milestone designed to maintain momentum towards the medium-term goal of completion PLA modernization by 2035. Its ultimate goal is still to build a world-class fighting force by 2049, the centenary of communist rule.

Recent war games suggest that China might win a conflict over Taiwan this decade, but not with certainty, and the losses on all sides would be devastating. The longer Mr. Xi waits, the more the military balance tilts in favor of China and not just in conventional terms. The Pentagon predicts that China’s nuclear arsenal will quadruple by 2035. Chinese strategists hope this will facilitate a peaceful solution by persuading both Taiwan and America that a conflict would be too costly. Peak China proponents may be correctly predicting a tough decade ahead. But Mr. Xi still has time on his side.