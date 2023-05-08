Convoy carrying ASEAN diplomats ‘attacked’ in Myanmar





RANGON: A convoy of diplomats traveling in Myanmar came under fire from an unknown armed group, a military official and a diplomat said on Monday. Myanmar has been in turmoil since a military coup toppled the administration of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021. On Sunday, a multi-vehicle convoy traveling in Taunggyi township in Myanmar's eastern Shan state was attacked by an unknown armed group, a spokesman told Agence France-Presse on condition of anonymity. foreign diplomat based in Yangon. "A convoy with diplomats was attacked yesterday morning," the source said. The convoy was carrying diplomats from the embassies of Indonesia and Singapore and humanitarian relief coordination officials from the regional bloc of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), they added, noting that no casualties were reported.





delivered to your inbox Sign up for the Manila Times daily newsletters By registering with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and accept the terms of use and the privacy policy. A senior military official who did not wish to be named confirmed to AFP that a convoy had come under fire. Officials and diplomats were traveling on Sunday to “deliver humanitarian aid”, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Monday. “Unfortunately on their way there was a shootout,” he said, without giving further details. AFP has asked the Indonesian and Singaporean embassies in Yangon for comment. Southern Shan state, home to Taunggyi township, has seen relatively little of the violence that has ravaged Myanmar since the coup more than two years ago. But in March, around 30 people taking refuge in a monastery in the same state were killed, with the junta and anti-coup fighters trading accusations over the massacre. Southeast Asian leaders will meet this week in Indonesia for a summit that is expected to be dominated by the crisis in Myanmar. Long slammed by critics as a toothless conversation store, ASEAN has led diplomatic attempts to resolve the bloody crisis. But its efforts have stalled as the junta ignores international criticism and refuses to engage with its opponents, who include ousted lawmakers, anti-coup ‘People’s Defense Forces’ and minority armed groups ethnic.

