Politics
Delhi court issues summons to BBC, Wikimedia, Internet Archive for plea over Prime Minister Narendra Modi documentary
A local court in Delhi has sued the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), the Wikimedia Foundation and the Internet Archive over a petition seeking a permanent restraining order against organizations from broadcasting the BBC documentary titled India – The Mod Question.
Rohini Court Additional District Judge Ruchika Singla recently issued the order on a defamation suit brought by BJP leader Binay Kumar Singh, seeking an unconditional apology and damages worth Rs 10 lakh from the organizations.
The petition argued that the allegations made by the documentary had hurt him because he was associated with RSS, VHP and BJP.
The ASJ further ordered the defendants to file a written statement within 30 days from the date of service of the subpoena and scheduled the case for a rehearing on May 11.
Filed by Mukesh Sharma, the petition alleged that the documentary had generated an atmosphere of dread and fear among members of various groups. It also possessed the potential to ignite violence and undermine public order throughout the country.
The court also issued subpoenas to the defendants in this case.
Petitioner Singh sought an order restraining the defendants, including their agents, from publishing the two-volume documentary series India: The Modi Question or any other defamatory material relating to either the plaintiff, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wikimedia and Internet Archive platforms or any other online or offline platform.
The BBC aired the two-volume documentary series “India: The Modi Question” in January 2023, which alleged that under Narendra Modi’s tenure there had been an alarming increase in hate crimes and extreme politics in the country, particularly targeting Muslims. community.
