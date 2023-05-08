Imran Khan hits back at Prime Minister Shehbaz for his criticism





LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan has hit back at Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif for accusing him of slandering and threatening the Pakistani military, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sharing a screenshot of the outgoing prime ministers’ tweet, the PTI leader said if he could “dare” ask Prime Minister Shehbaz if he, a citizen “who suffered two assassination attempts on his life in [the] months,” had the right to name those he believed to be responsible for the attacks.

Why have I been denied my legal and constitutional right to register an FIR? [first information report]? asked Imran Khan.

Imran further questioned whether the prime ministers’ tweets meant that military officers were above the law or could not commit a crime.

register an FIR? Does the SS tweet mean my officers are above the law or can’t commit a crime? If we allege that one of them has committed a crime, how is the institution slandered?3. Who was powerful enough to sabotage the Wazirabad JIT while the PTI government was in power in Punjab?

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 8, 2023

If we allege that one of them has committed a crime, how [the] is the institution decried? he added.

The PTI Chairman also questioned who was powerful enough to sabotage the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) investigating the incident in Wazirabad while the PTI was still in power in Punjab.

He also referred to clashes at the Islamabad Court Complex (ICT) on March 18, where he appeared in court for a hearing in the Toshakhana case. At that time, Imran alleged that assassins had been stationed outside the compound with plans to kill him.

Referring to the incident, he said: Can Shehbaz Sharif explain why the ISI took control of the ICT court complex the evening before my appearance on March 18? Why were the ISI staff at the CTD and the lawyers camouflaged? What was the motive and what was ISI’s business in the Complex?

a powerful man and his accomplices being all above the law. Then it is time for us to officially declare that in Pakistan there is only the law of the jungle where might is right.

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 8, 2023

Imran Khan added that when the Prime Minister finds the answers to these questions, they will all point to a powerful man and his accomplices all being above the law.

It is time for us to officially declare that in Pakistan there is only the law of the jungle where might is right, Imran added.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lambasted Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan for slandering and threatening the Pakistani military.

In a tweet, the prime minister said Imran Khan’s act of regularly slandering and threatening Pakistan’s military and intelligence agency for petty political gain was highly condemnable.

Imrans’ allegations without any evidence against General Faisal Naseer and the officers of our intelligence agency cannot be allowed and will not be tolerated, he noted.

