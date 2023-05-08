Trumps lawyer makes closing arguments in Carroll rape trial: live updates





In three days of heated and at times controversial testimony, E. Jean Carroll told a jury about the day she said Donald J. Trump attacked her, sparring with a lawyer for the former president while she told her story.

Ms. Carroll, a former magazine columnist, said in Manhattan federal court that the encounter with Mr. Trump began with pleasantries after he stopped her at the 58th Street exit of the Bergdorf Goodman department store he nearly three decades ago.

Ms Carroll said Mr Trump asked her to help him choose a gift for a friend. I love giving advice, and here was Donald Trump asking me for advice on buying a gift, she said.

She described to the jury how they went to the lingerie department and came across a grey-blue bodysuit. Mr. Trump ordered her to go put this on, she said. She refused and told him to put it instead of jokes which she described as joking and joking.

Then, she said, Mr. Trump waved her into the locker room, immediately closed the door and pushed her against the wall.

Ms Carroll said Mr Trump used his weight to pin her down and pulled down her tights. She got emotional while talking. I pushed him away, she said, adding that I was almost too scared to think.

Her fingers entered my vagina which was extremely painful, Ms Carroll said. Then, she said, he inserted his penis.

Ms Carroll said she used her knee to push Mr Trump away and ran away.

The event had lifelong consequences, she said: It left me unable to have a romantic life again.

Mr Trump has denied Ms Carrolls’ allegations. During cross-examination, a lawyer for the former president questioned Ms Carroll about her politics, the decades it took her to come forward and her inability to remember the year of the alleged attack.

Mr Trump’s attorney, Joseph Tacopina, has insinuated that Ms Carroll strategically chose to come forward with her story to boost sales of a memoir in which she first publicly aired her allegation.

Ms Carroll, however, said she decided to go public after the explosive New York Times report on Harvey Weinstein sparked the #MeToo movement. She said telling her story about Mr. Trump could be a way to change the culture of sexual violence.

The lawyer repeatedly pressed Ms Carroll on basic facts, looking for inconsistencies and questioning her about her inability to remember precisely when in 1995 or 1996 the encounter happened.

I wish to heaven we could give you a date, she replied.

Mr Tacopina also asked Ms Carroll if she had screamed for help.

I’m not shouting, Ms. Carroll replied. I was fighting, she said. You can’t beat me for not yelling.

Mr Tacopina said he was not, but Ms Carroll, her voice rising, said on the witness stand that women often remain silent about attacks because they fear they will be asked what what they could have done to stop them.

We always ask them, why didn’t you shout? said Mrs. Carroll.

He raped me whether I screamed or not, she said.

