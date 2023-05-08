On PM Modi’s ‘insult to turmeric farmers’ comment, KTR shows bond paper | Latest India News





Addressing a rally in Karnataka near the polls on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Congress laughed at him when, during the Covid-19 pandemic, he said turmeric was a immunity booster. “They didn’t insult me ​​but the turmeric growers,” Prime Minister Modi said during his last campaign rally in Karnataka. The comment sparked a debate on Twitter with doctors deliberating on the benefits of turmeric while Telangana Minister K Taraka Rama Rao said the real insult to turmeric farmers was for not keeping the promises made to them . Prime Minister Modi addressed Karnataka’s latest campaign rally on Sunday. The Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 will be held on Wednesday.

“The real insult to turmeric farmers is to promise them a tip of turmeric on a bond paper at the time of parliamentary elections and then deceive them by refusing to deliver despite many protests. Do you recognize this promise of bond paper from your MP Nizamabad BJP??” KTR tweeted.

Karnataka saw a high-octane campaign with the BJP and Congress pillorying themselves – in such language that the Election Commission had to step in and show cause notices were issued to offenders on both sides. Bajrang Dal became a problem after Congress in its manifesto promised to ban Bajrang Dal if elected to office, prompting Prime Minister Modi to invoke Bajrang Bali.

Prime Minister Modi’s latest ‘turmeric’ comment has split social media as renowned Kerala cardiologist Dr Varun Cheruparambath has drawn attention on Twitter for contradicting turmeric immunity claims. “Turmeric is not an immune booster. Vaccines are the only proven immune boosters your body needs. Your immune system only needs you to live a healthy life – includes good sleep, exercise and healthy eating,” Dr Varun wrote in the middle of the debate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/on-pm-modis-insult-to-turmeric-farmers-comment-ktr-shows-bond-paper-101683522130607.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos