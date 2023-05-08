ISPR warns Imran over allegations against officer





Pakistan’s military raged against former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, saying the Pakistani leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had made “a highly irresponsible and baseless allegation” against a senior serving officer without no proof.

“This fabricated and malicious allegation is extremely unfortunate, deplorable and unacceptable. ‘political objectives’, Inter-Services said. Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release.

Read more: Imran asks PM if military officers are ‘above the law’

“We call on the relevant policymaker to use legal channels and stop making false allegations.”

The ISPR further stated that the institution reserves the right to take legal action against manifestly false and dishonest statements and propaganda.

The statement came after Imran Khan earlier in the day questioned whether military officers were above the law as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lambasted him for “regularly slandering [the] The Pakistan Army and Intelligence Agency”.

Prime Minister Shehbaz, in a tweet, said Imran “regularly defames and threatens [the] The Pakistani military and intelligence agency for petty political gains was highly blameworthy”.

Imran Niazi’s act of regularly slandering and threatening the Pakistani military and intelligence agency for petty political gains is highly condemnable. His allegations without any evidence against General Faisal Naseer and the officers of our intelligence agency cannot be…

— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 7, 2023

“His allegations without any evidence against General Faisal Naseer and the officers of our intelligence agency cannot be allowed and will not be tolerated,” Shehbaz said.

With a screenshot of the outgoing prime minister’s tweet, Imran said if he could “dare” ask the prime minister if he, a citizen “who suffered two assassination attempts on his life in [the] months”, had the right to designate those he considered “responsible” for the attacks.

As someone who has suffered 2 assassination attempts on his life in the past few months, may I dare to ask SS the following questions: 1. Do I, as a citizen, have the right to name those whom I consider responsible for the attacks on me? Why have I been denied my legal and constitutional right pic.twitter.com/YWVHrizPoR

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 8, 2023

“Why have I been denied my legal and constitutional right to register an FIR? he asked in a series of tweets. Imran further questioned whether the prime minister’s tweets meant that military officers “were above the law or could not commit a crime”.

“If we allege that one of them has committed a crime, how [the] Is the institution slandered? »

The ousted Prime Minister also questioned who was ‘powerful’ enough to ‘sabotage’ the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) investigating the Wazirabad incident while the PTI was still in ‘power in Punjab’.

register an FIR? Does the SS tweet mean my officers are above the law or can’t commit a crime? If we allege that one of them has committed a crime, how is the institution slandered?3. Who was powerful enough to sabotage the Wazirabad JIT while the PTI government was in power in Punjab?

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 8, 2023

Additionally, Imran asked if Shehbaz could answer “why the ISI took control [the] ICT Judicial Complex” before his appearance on March 18, and why the “ISI personnel” wore the garb of the counterterrorism department and lawyers.

“What was that [the] mobile and what were the activities of the ISI in the compound? »

4. Can the SS explain why the ISI took control of the ICT court complex the day before my March 18 appearance? Why were ISI personnel camouflaged as CTDs and lawyers? What was the motive and what was ISI business in the compound? When the SS can honestly answer these questions, all will indicate

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 8, 2023

He added that when Prime Minister Shehbaz answered his questions “truthfully”, all signs indicated that “a powerful man and his accomplices were above the law”.

“So it’s time for us to officially declare that in Pakistan there is only the law of the jungle where might is right,” he said.

a powerful man and his accomplices being all above the law. Then it is time for us to officially declare that in Pakistan there is only the law of the jungle where might is right.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 8, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2415650/ispr-warns-imran-against-hurling-baseless-allegations-against-serving-military-officer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cg[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos