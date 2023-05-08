Closing arguments begin for the claims of E. Jean Carroll vs. Trump : NPR





E. Jean Carroll arrives in court in Manhattan on Monday. Seth Wenig/AP

NEW YORK A lawyer told a jury Monday that Donald Trump should be held accountable for sexually assaulting an advice columnist in 1996 because even a former president is not above the law.

Attorney Roberta Kaplan delivered the first closing plea in the federal civil trial, showing jurors video clips of Trump from his October deposition and replaying the 2005 “Access Hollywood” video in which Trump said into a hot microphone that celebrities can grab women’s genitals without asking.

Closing arguments were expected to last all day in the case as jurors in Manhattan hear final remarks from attorneys on writer E. Jean Carroll’s claims against Trump.

Kaplan recalled Trump’s comment that “stars like him can get away with sexually assaulting women.”

“That’s who Donald Trump is. That’s how he thinks. And that’s what he does,” Kaplan said. “He thinks he can get away with it here.”

She told jurors this was not a “he said, she said” case, but rather one in which jurors would have to weigh what 11 witnesses, including Carroll, said by compared to what they heard from Trump in his video deposition.

“He didn’t even bother to show up here in person,” Kaplan said. She told jurors that much of what he said in his deposition and in public statements “actually supports our version of the case.”

“In a very real sense, Donald Trump is a witness against himself,” she said. “He knows what he did. He knows he sexually assaulted E. Jean Carroll.”

Trump, who did not attend the trial, insisted in public statements and deposition that Carroll fabricated the allegations to boost sales of a 2019 memoir.

Carroll, 79, who seeks compensatory and punitive damages, testified for more than two days at the trial, which is entering its third week.

She said she was leaving a Bergdorf Goodman store through a revolving door in the spring of 1996 when Trump entered the store and stopped her to help buy a gift for a woman.

Carroll said they eventually took escalators to the store’s desolate sixth floor, where they teased each other about trying on a piece of see-through lingerie.

She said she walked into a dressing room with Trump before the flirtatious outing turned violent, with Trump slamming her against a wall, pulling down her pantyhose and raping her. She said she knelt him down after an encounter that lasted several minutes and that she fled the store.

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, who is not related to Roberta Kaplan, told jurors they would begin deliberations on Tuesday after spending about an hour reading them the law which will relate to assault and battery and defamation, two allegations on which they must decide.

