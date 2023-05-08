Manipulated video of Erdogan’s challenger? DW 05/08/2023

Just days before the main legislative and presidential elections in Turkey, described as the most important vote in the world this year, a video is causing a lot of controversy.

The video was shown by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a political rally on Sunday.

During the rally, Erdogan is heard addressing the crowd, asking “Would my national and local citizens vote for these?” He then points to a large screen behind him.

The screen shows what looks like campaign footage of Erdogan’s main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, telling viewers “let’s go to the polls together”.

After a few seconds, Kilicdaroglu disappears from the screen and a second person, dressed in a military uniform, appears. The footage still appears to be part of Kilicdaroglu’s campaign video.

This second figure is Murat Karayilan, one of the founders of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party or PKK, a Kurdish militant organization classified as a terrorist organization in the European Union and the United States.

Claim: With this video, Erdogan claims to link his main rival to the PKK, which the Turkish government also considers a terrorist group. But is the video shown by Erdogan real? Did Karayilan appear in Kilicdaroglu’s campaign video to show his support?

DW Fact Check: FAKE.

Research conducted by DW’s fact-checking team in cooperation with DW’s Turkish service shows that the video of the campaign rally was manipulated by combining two separate videos with entirely different backgrounds and content.

According to Pelin nker Kurtulus of DW’s Turkish service, “this video presented by Erdogan comes after experts warned of increased manipulation of Turkish social networks ahead of the elections”.

“It has been pointed out that fake news campaigns on Twitter and bot accounts are on the rise,” he added.

Two videos in one

On May 14, Turkey will elect a new parliament and a new president. Image: Umit Turhan Coskun/NurPhoto/picture alliance

The first of the two videos is Kilicdaroglu’s original campaign video, which can be viewed in full here, on his verified YouTube channel . It’s a typical political ad that asks people to vote and promises victory at the polls. But it does not contain images of Karayilan or the PKK.

The edited footage shown by Erdogan, which is a close-up of the original, is likely taken from the scene from second 00:37 in Kilicdaroglu’s ad.

This timestamp can be identified by focusing on Kilicdaroglu’s words (“let’s go to the polls together”), the movement of his right arm, and the youths standing behind him.

However, in the original campaign video, the scene immediately following does not show Murat Karayilan, but two women exiting an apartment building.

Decontextualize old images

In the meantime, the second video looks much older. It can be found by performing an advanced search online for similar images of Karaliyan in military attire.

The video shows the PKK leader talking about what he calls the start of the PKK’s armed struggle more than three decades ago, according to the website where it was posted. Firat News AgencyKurdish media.

The article accompanying the video was published on August 15, 2021.

In Erdogan’s manipulated video, images of Karayilan were likely taken from that video and decontextualized to make it look like Karayilan was supporting Kilicdaroglu.

In sum, Erdogan presented edited footage resulting from combining scenes from Kilicdaroglu’s campaign video with an older video message from Karayilan, and editing it into a single film.

But it does not appear to be, as several Turkish commentators have argued, a deepfake a video file created with artificial intelligence.

Political relevance

According to official figures, more than 64.1 million people are eligible to vote in Sunday’s elections Image: Umit Bektas/REUTERS

According to Kurtulus, “Erdogan strategically used fake video, while increasing his rhetoric aimed at provoking society so he could garner votes from conservative and nationalist segments.”

DW found no comments from Kilicdaroglu on the fake video.

“And the Presidential Directorate of Communications, which defines disinformation itself as the issues raised by the opposition in parliament, did not make a statement on the video released at Erdogan’s rally,” Kurtulus added.

Turkey’s general elections on Sunday will determine whether Erdogan can continue his nearly 20-year reign as Turkey’s president.

Erdogan is not the clear favourite, and polls have shown his electoral alliance trailing that of the opposition.

Edited by Maren Sass