Pak Army slams Imran Khan for ‘irresponsible and groundless’ allegations against ISI officer





Islamabad, May 8 (PTI) The Pakistani military on Monday slammed Imran Khan for his ‘highly irresponsible and baseless’ allegations against an ISI officer on duty without any evidence as a new war of words erupted between the powerful army and the former Prime Minister. In a forceful statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) – the military’s media wing – also said Khan’s “fabricated and malicious allegations are extremely unfortunate, deplorable and unacceptable”. a year in which heads of military and intelligence agencies are the target of innuendo and sensational propaganda for the pursuit of political goals,” he said. The statement came two days after the 70-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician at a rally on Saturday accused General Faisal Naseer of the spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of orchestrating plans to murder him. “We call on the relevant political leader to resort to legal channels and stop making false allegations. The institution reserves the right to take legal action against manifestly false and dishonest statements and propaganda,” the statement said. ISPR “the military and intelligence agencies.” Imran Niazi’s act of regularly slandering and threatening the Pakistani military and intelligence agency for petty political gain is highly condemnable. His allegations without any evidence against General Faisal Naseer and officers of our intelligence agency cannot be allowed and will not be tolerated,” he tweeted on Sunday. Sharif criticized Khan for alleging that ISI Major General Naseer , who allegedly tried to kill him twice, was also implicated in the brutal murder of veteran journalist Arshad Sharif.Arshad Sharif, who criticized the military, was shot dead by police in Kenya last October days after fleeing the country, citing death threats from security agencies. Arshad Sharif’s murder has sparked outrage in Pakistan. Prime Minister Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah of an assassination attempt on his life last November in Wazirabad, Punjab province, where he was shot three times in the leg. “As someone who has suffered two assassination attempts on his life in the past few months, may I dare to ask the SS (Shehbaz Sharif) the following question” and raised several critical questions about the role of those responsible for the ‘army, asked Khan. Khan asked if, as a citizen, he had the right to name those whom I consider responsible for the assassination attacks against me?, and followed by an interrogation, Why did I Was my legal and constitutional right to register an FIR denied? Then he raised the crucial issue of calling in the military if he was involved in breaking the law.” The SS (Shehbaz Sharif ) mean that military officers are above the law or that they cannot commit a crime? If we allege that one of them has committed a crime, how is the institution slandered?” asked Khan. He also asked who was powerful. Enough to sabotage the joint investigation team of Wazirabad while his PTI government was in power in Punjab province.Khan, who came to power in 2018, is the only Pakistani prime minister to be ousted in a vote of no confidence in parliament.The military, as he has alleged his withdrawal was not possible without a nod from the powerful establishment, a charge denied by the military.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/wire-updates/international/2023/05/08/fgn32-pak-imran-army.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos