Narendra Modi’s invitation by Emmanuel Macron to the July 14 parade, a miscalculation





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and Emmanuel Macron during the G7 summit at Elmau Castle, Krn (Germany), June 27, 2022. LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP EEmmanuel Macron has decided to roll out the red carpet for the Indian Prime Minister. Narendra Modi will be the guest of honor at the July 14 military parade on the occasion of the national holiday, which celebrates the storming of the Bastille, the victory of the people and their emancipation, freedom, equality and fraternity, all values ​​weakened in the underworld. continent since the Hindu nationalist came to power in 2014. A reality that France has chosen to ignore. Read also: India’s democratic regression The decision of the President of the Republic takes on a particular tone, because it comes at a time when Indian power has reached a new stage in its authoritarian evolution. The main representative of the opposition, Rahul Gandhi, was excluded from the competition for the general elections of 2024. He was stripped of his mandate as an MP and declared ineligible for six years, after being sentenced to two years in prison for ironic remarks defamatory judgments, pronounced during the 2019 electoral campaign against his opponent Narendra Modi. The heir to the prestigious Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, which gave India three prime ministers, had become a nuisance for power. He loudly demanded explanations from the Indian Prime Minister on his relations with the billionaire Gautam Adani, after the publication of an explosive report, on January 24, by the company Hindenburg Research which accuses the businessman of gigantic fraud. Read also: Article reserved our subscribers In India, Modi neutralizes his main opponents For the first time, the reputation of incorruptibility that Modi enjoys in India is seriously damagedsays Achin Vanaik. For this former professor of political science at the University of Delhi, who wrote a column in the American magazine Jacobin, the Modi government and the forces of the hindutva who are working for the advent of a hindu nation seek to establish a de facto ethnocracy. That, he cried, does not require the complete elimination of liberal democracy and associated rights, which could be counter-productive, since the predominantly Hindu population must be convinced to welcome this project, but it does require the structures of democracy to be rendered obsolete. Electoral poaching The independence of the press and that of justice, two pillars of democracy, have been seriously undermined since 2014, and freedom of expression drastically reduced. Testifying, contradicting, protesting, investigating, tweeting can lead directly to prison in India. The government uses draconian colonial-era laws to arrest intellectuals, journalists and activists. You have 64.83% of this article left to read. The following is reserved for subscribers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lemonde.fr/international/article/2023/05/08/l-invitation-de-narendra-modi-par-emmanuel-macron-au-defile-du-14-juillet-un-mauvais-calcul_6172533_3210.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos