Why Trump’s decision not to testify in defamation lawsuit cases





While the trial in the defamation case of E. Jean Carroll v. Donald Trump is coming to an end, it has been debated whether the jury will hear direct testimony from the former president himself. Republican attorneys had previously told the judge in the case that the defendant would not testify.

But their client soon after complicated things a bit. While in Ireland last week, Trump told reporters he would likely attend the trial, he did not say in what capacity, adding that I must return. …I’m going to go back, and I’m going to face this.

Those comments led U.S. District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan to believe the former president might, in fact, want to testify, so the judge created another opportunity for the defendant: Trump had until late yesterday after- noon to make a final decision on whether to take the witness. take his own defense.

As Politico reported, the Republican has apparently decided to pass.

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday rejected his last chance to testify in a civil trial where a longtime columnist accused him of raping her in the dressing room of a luxury department store in 1996. … This was no surprise. Trump did not appear once during the two-week trial in Manhattan where writer E. Jean Carroll testified for several days, repeating claims she first made publicly in a memoir by 2019. She seeks compensatory and punitive damages totaling millions of dollars.

By all accounts, that was the path Trump’s lawyers urged him to take. In fact, there’s reason to believe that Joe Tacopina, who is representing the former president in this case, isn’t entirely happy with his clients’ recent antics.

After Trump’s vow of confrontation on Thursday, Tacopina reportedly tried to assure the judge that his clients’ rhetoric had no practical meaning. I know you understand what I’m dealing with, the lawyer told Kaplan.

There’s also an unconfirmed report that Tacopina threatened to resign if Trump insisted on testifying, though it’s hard to say for sure if such chatter is true.

So where are we? We now know that jurors won’t hear directly from the defendant, but as part of the trial they were shown excerpts from Trump’s deposition, which was taken and recorded last fall.

It’s not likely to help the defense of former presidents. I’m still struck by what happened during the deposition when Trump released the infamous Access Hollywood tape, in which the future president was heard bragging about his ability to grope and kiss women without waiting for their consent. . When you’re a star, they let you. You can do anything, he said, including grab them by the p —-.

Asked about the remarks, Trump said in his deposition, Well, historically, that’s been true with stars.

Is it true with stars that they can grab women by their private parts? asked Carrolls’ lawyer.

Well, if you look at the last million years, I guess that’s largely true, he replied. Not always, but largely true. Unfortunately or fortunately.

Why he thought to add or happily to his comments is unclear.

As a follow-up question, Carrolls’ attorney asked, do you consider yourself a star? Trump replied, I think you could say that, yes.

To sum up, according to his own sworn deposition, Trump considers himself a star, and he thinks it’s largely true that stars have been able to get away with assaulting women over the past million years. .. unfortunately or fortunately.

In the same deposition, Trump mistook Carroll for his second wife, undermining his indefensible rhetoric about his type and struggled to recall details of his adulterous past.

We now know that these are the only comments the jurors in the case will have heard from the defendant before their deliberations.

Oral arguments are due to begin today. Watch this place.

