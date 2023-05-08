US cautiously watching China send peace envoy to Ukraine

In just a few months, US officials have gone from publicly warning Beijing not to provide material support for Russia’s war in Ukraine to acknowledging the role China must play in brokering peace talks.

On February 24, the day China unveiled its 12 point peace proposalBlinken expressed skepticism during his remarks at the United Nations Security Council ministerial meeting on Ukraine.

No member of this council should call for peace while supporting Russia’s war against Ukraine and against the United Nations Charter, said the top US diplomat a year after Russia invaded Ukraine.

On May 3, Blinken publicly acknowledged that China may have a very beneficial role to play in the peace talks.

Analysts and former US officials tell VOA the US shift in tone was partly a response to Washington’s European allies, who view Chinese President Xi Jinping as the only possible leader who can sway the president’s thinking. Russian Vladimir Putin on the war in Ukraine.

China has since announced that it will send a peace envoy to Ukraine, although some remain skeptical of Beijing’s neutrality.

China’s special envoy for Eurasian affairs, Li Hui, is expected to visit Ukraine and other countries in a bid to bring about a ceasefire and a diplomatic resolution to the war.

Li, who is fluent in Russian, was Beijing’s former envoy to Russia from 2009 to 2019 and was among the few people to receive Putin’s Friendship Medal.

Asked by VOA if the United States thinks China can be even-handed in its mediation to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a State Department spokesperson said: When it comes to diplomacy, nothing on the Ukraine without Ukraine. The other key element is obviously Russia. The Kremlin has yet to demonstrate a significant interest in ending this war; rather the opposite.”

No, China cannot be impartial. China clearly supports President Putin, said Ambassador William Taylor, vice president for Europe and Russia at the Washington-based American Institute for Peace. Thus, he cannot present himself as a neutral mediator.

Taylor served as Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv in 2019 and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine from 2006 to 2009.

While the administration of US President Joe Bidens is reportedly weighing whether to work with Beijing to seek a negotiated settlement in Ukraine, Taylor told VOA, the main caveat is to ensure that any conversation with the Chinese on the Russian war against Ukraine has the Ukrainians. as participants.

The Chinese as mediators aren’t very powerful, said Dennis Wilder, an assistant professor of Asian studies at Georgetown University, who from 2009 to 2015 served as editor of the US Presidents Daily Brief, an intelligence digest of the whole government.

If people expect the Chinese to come up with a creative solution, they will be disappointed. This is not how China works. If people are looking for China to offer its good offices, China is pretty good at it. But the Chinese very rarely come up with the solution, Wilder told VOA.

Last Wednesday, at the request of The Washington Post On working with China to achieve a stable outcome in Ukraine and China’s offer to mediate to end the war, Secretary of State Antony Blinken struck a warmer tone.

“It is certainly possible that China has a role to play in this effort, and it could be very beneficial,” he said.

Experts say the remarks reflect the European Union’s belief that there has been progress in encouraging Xi to oppose the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine and support Ukrainian territorial integrity and sovereignty. . They hope China will do more in the future.

While agreeing with the United States on the need to warn Beijing against providing lethal aid to Russia, they at the same time want to urge China to use its influence over Moscow to end the war, said Bonnie Glaser, executive director of the Indo-Pacific Program at the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

Others, including former assistant secretary for Europe Philip Reeker, who now directs the Global Europe program at the Wilson Center, believe that working together to help end Putin’s disastrous adventure would give Washington and Beijing an opportunity for engagement that could help in their own strained bilateral relations. .

The debate over whether Washington could work with Beijing to reach a negotiated settlement in Ukraine came as the White House said Washington and Beijing were discussing a possible trip to China by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. Blinken also said he hopes to be able to reschedule a visit to China this year.